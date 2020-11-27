Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Activities of Land Registries, 2018

11/27/2020 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27 November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACTIVITIES OF LAND REGISTRIES: Year 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces statistical data on the activities of Land Registries, interim Cadastral Offices and Pledge Registries (hereinafter "Land Registries") for the year 2018. The data derive from the annual survey conducted by ELSTAT collecting data from the remunerated and non-remunerated registries, operating under the auspices of the Prosecution Offices of each Judicial Region. This Press Release presents also revised data for the years 2015 - 20171 with an analysis of, inter alia, the main activities: Registrations (Purchases / sales of real estate and other registration deeds), Mortgages, Confiscations and Pledges. More specifically:

  • In 2018, a total number of 363 active Land Registries, which responded to the survey (coverage rate 93.6%), carried out 484,086 deeds and issued 1,993,484 copies and certificates. The total collected duties amounting to 118,330 thousand euro; 39.9% of these duties were "Fixed duties, TAXDIK, EKXA"2; 32.4 % were attributed to the State and 27.7% to the Land Registries (Table 1, Graph 1).
  • In 2018 compared with 2017, an increase of 5.9% is recorded for total registered deeds of Land Registries and an 18.0% increase for duties collected (Table 2, Graph 3).
  • As regards the distribution of the deeds, on the basis of the applied categorization in 2018, it is observed that registrations (60.4%) have the biggest share of the total of deeds, followed by other deeds (15.5%) and mortgages (15.1%). On the contrary, confiscations and claims have significantly smaller share, 5.5% and 3.3% respectively (Graph 4).

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel: 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Justice Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Kleoniki Theodoraki, Dimitra Athanasopoulou

Tel: +30 213 135 2771, 2135

Fax: +30 213 135 2764

e-mail: justistat@statistics.gr

1Τhe survey was revised in 2015, with the aim of providing more disaggregated data for covering users' needs. Specifically, a distinction was made in the Registration deeds between purchase / sale of real estate and the other registrations; recording the Pledges; recording the issued Copies - Certificates; and recording the collected Fixed duties - TAXDIK - EKXA. In 2016, in order to enhance coverage of specific deeds, a revision was made by breaking down the Mortgages and Confiscations into deeds in favour of the Greek State and Other deeds respectively, while at the same time a new general category "Other deeds" was created in order to register deeds that cannot be classified in the existing main activities of Land Registries.

2 See section "Definitions" in Explanatory Notes at the end of the Press Release.

  • In 2018, the number of registrations amounted to 292,198, recording an increase of 6.2% compared with 2017 and the value of their transactions amounted to 11,599 million euro in comparison with 11,610 million euro in 2017, recording a decrease of 0.1%. As regards registrations, the deeds concerning purchase/sale of real estate account for 30.4% of the total deeds of registrations (Table 3, Graph 5).
  • The registered deeds for the purchase/sale of real estate in 2018 recorded an increase of 21.2% compared with 2017. An increase of 7.3% is also observed in the value of the transactions with the biggest increase being recorded in the regional Court of Appeals of Athens, with 52.6% and 46.4%, respectively (Table 4, Graphs 6, 7 and 8).
  • In 2018, the number of deeds for mortgages recorded an increase of 4.2% compared with 2017, amounting to 72,937 deeds in 2018 in comparison of 70,014 deeds in 2017.From the total number of deeds for mortgages 10.9% refers to mortgages in favour of the Greek State and 89.1% to "other deeds for mortgages" (Table 5, Graphs 9, 10 and 11).
  • In 2018, the transaction value of the registered deeds for mortgages amounted to 22,531 million euro compared to 12,857 million euro in 2017, recording an increase of 75.2%; 38.5% of the above transaction value of mortgages refer to the value of deeds in favour of the Greek State and 61.5% to the transaction value of "other deeds for mortgages" (Table 6, Graph 12).
  • In 2018, the number of deeds for confiscations recorded an increase of 5.8% compared with 2017. Additionally, in 2018, out of a total of 26,774 registered deeds for confiscations, 10,041 concerned deeds in favour of the Greek State and 16,733 "other deeds", with a percentage contribution amounting to 37.5% and 62.5%, respectively (Table 7, Graphs 13, 14 and 15).
  • In 2018, the transaction value of the registered deeds for confiscations amounted to 5,000 million euro compared with 5,609 million euro in 2017, thus recording a decrease of 10.9%. It is observed that 80.2% of the above transaction value refer to confiscations in favour of the Greek State and 19.8% to other deeds for confiscations (Table 8, Graph 16).
  • The number of registered deeds for pledges in 2018 recorded an increase of 20.1% compared with 2017 and an increase of 136.7% in the relevant transaction value (Table 9, Graph 17).

For the years 2015, 2016, 2017 the response rate was 93.9%, 95.4% and 95.7%, respectively (Graph 2).

2

Table 1. Number of Land Registries, deeds, copies-certificates and value of collected duties, by Regional Courts of Appeal, 2018

Regional

Total

Courts of

Appeal

Country

Response

%

Grand total

388

363

93.6

Athens

29

93.5

31

Aigaio

25

23

92.0

Dodecanese

11

11

100.0

Thessaloniki

34

33

97.1

Thraki

17

16

94.1

Ioannina

14

13

92.9

Kerkyra

9

8

88.9

Dytiki

15

14

93.3

Makedonia

Kriti

12

11

91.7

Larisa

28

28

100.0

Nafplio

39

35

89.7

Patra

29

27

93.1

Piraeus

8

6

75.0

Lamia

29

28

96.6

Kalamata

26

25

96.2

Anatoliki Kriti

14

12

85.7

Dytiki Sterea

18

17

94.4

Ellada

Voreio Aigaio

15

14

93.3

Evia

14

13

92.9

Number of

Land Registries

Country

Response

%

Country

Response

%

deedsofNumber

ofNumber

certificates-copies

Remunerated

Non-

remunerated

35

35

100.0

353

328

92.9

484,086

1,993,484

12

12

19

89.5

140,119

100.0

17

552,317

4

4

100.0

21

19

90.5

11,662

66,555

4

4

100.0

7

7

100.0

9,318

26,258

2

2

100.0

32

31

96.9

94,426

395,390

0

0

-

17

16

94.1

23,684

105,858

2

2

100.0

12

11

91.7

12,133

29,156

0

0

-

9

8

88.9

6,078

26,057

0

0

-

15

14

93.3

11,123

63,607

1

1

100.0

11

10

90.9

13,085

54,335

0

0

-

28

28

100.0

31,329

104,713

1

1

100.0

38

34

89.5

18,967

79,579

3

3

100.0

26

24

92.3

27,360

121,965

2

2

100.0

6

4

66.7

18,983

105,582

0

0

-

29

28

96.6

12,054

50,152

0

0

-

26

25

96.2

10,939

34,371

2

2

100.0

12

10

83.3

12,685

63,844

0

0

-

18

17

94.4

8,804

35,122

1

1

100.0

14

13

92.9

8,574

25,403

1

1

100.0

13

12

92.3

12,763

53,220

Value of duties collected for deed

and copies-certificates

(in thousand euro)

Total

favourInof the State

favourInof the Land Registry

dutiesFixed- ΤΑΧDIΚ - ΕΚΧΑ

118,330

38,318

32,827

47,185

43,178

8,599

15,117

19,463

5,249

1,538

1,553

2,158

2,464

1,117

288

1,060

18,338

6,720

5,050

6,568

3,789

669

1,742

1,379

1,956

1,122

331

503

2,074

300

950

824

1,163

218

537

409

3,452

981

1,228

1,243

8,200

2,058

3,329

2,812

3,768

827

1,587

1,353

5,474

1,889

1,281

2,304

6,843

1,605

1,868

3,370

1,791

391

839

561

2,007

330

975

702

3,324

1,684

782

858

1,658

320

811

527

1,241

448

400

393

2,360

983

678

700

3

Graph 1. Percentage distribution of duties collected from deeds and copies-certificates

by type of duty, 2018

In favour of the

Fixed duties -

State

TAXDIK - EKXA

32.4%

39.9%

In favour of the

Land Registry

27.7%

Graph 2. Response rate of Land Registries in the survey, 2015 - 2018

100%

98%

96%

95.4%

95.7%

93.9%

93.6%

94%

92%

90%

2015

2016

2017

2018

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 10:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Full Yearly Results
PU
05:37aChina Escalates Australia Trade Dispute With Wine Tariffs
DJ
05:36aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on November 27, 2020
AQ
05:36aTHE BEST FITBIT CHARGE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Charge 4, 3 & 2 Savings Rated by Save Bubble
BU
05:36aTUFF GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:36aBLACK FRIDAY VPN DEALS (2020) : KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, NordVPN, ExpressVPN & More Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
05:36aXBOX ONE X & S BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Xbox One Console & Bundle Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
BU
05:34a"Only a few days left" for UK trade talks, EU diplomat said
RE
05:34aJohnson says substantial differences on Brexit trade deal remain
RE
05:34aASTRAZENECA : Thailand signs supply deals for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
3NIKKEI : Stocks rack up the records, dollar sings the blues
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo
5BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : How parent of BMW's China partner drove to the brink of bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ