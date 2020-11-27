Activities of Land Registries, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27 November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

ACTIVITIES OF LAND REGISTRIES: Year 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces statistical data on the activities of Land Registries, interim Cadastral Offices and Pledge Registries (hereinafter "Land Registries") for the year 2018. The data derive from the annual survey conducted by ELSTAT collecting data from the remunerated and non-remunerated registries, operating under the auspices of the Prosecution Offices of each Judicial Region. This Press Release presents also revised data for the years 2015 - 20171 with an analysis of, inter alia, the main activities: Registrations (Purchases / sales of real estate and other registration deeds), Mortgages, Confiscations and Pledges. More specifically:

In 2018, a total number of 363 active Land Registries, which responded to the survey ( coverage rate 93.6%) , carried out 484,086 deeds and issued 1,993,484 copies and certificates. The total collected duties amounting to 118,330 thousand euro; 39.9% of these duties were "Fixed duties, TAXDIK, EKXA" 2 ; 32.4 % were attributed to the State and 27.7% to the Land Registries (Table 1, Graph 1).

, carried out 484,086 deeds and issued collected duties amounting to 118,330 thousand In 2018 compared with 2017, an increase of 5.9% is recorded for total registered deeds of Land Registries and an 18.0% increase for duties collected (Table 2, Graph 3).

As regards the distribution of the deeds, on the basis of the applied categorization in 2018, it is observed that registrations (60.4%) have the biggest share of the total of deeds, followed by other deeds (15.5%) and mortgages (15.1%). On the contrary, confiscations and claims have significantly smaller share, 5.5% and 3.3% respectively (Graph 4).

Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: Sectoral Statistics Division Tel: 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Justice Statistics Section e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Kleoniki Theodoraki, Dimitra Athanasopoulou Tel: +30 213 135 2771, 2135 Fax: +30 213 135 2764 e-mail: justistat@statistics.gr

1Τhe survey was revised in 2015, with the aim of providing more disaggregated data for covering users' needs. Specifically, a distinction was made in the Registration deeds between purchase / sale of real estate and the other registrations; recording the Pledges; recording the issued Copies - Certificates; and recording the collected Fixed duties - TAXDIK - EKXA. In 2016, in order to enhance coverage of specific deeds, a revision was made by breaking down the Mortgages and Confiscations into deeds in favour of the Greek State and Other deeds respectively, while at the same time a new general category "Other deeds" was created in order to register deeds that cannot be classified in the existing main activities of Land Registries.

2 See section "Definitions" in Explanatory Notes at the end of the Press Release.