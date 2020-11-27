|
Activities of Land Registries, 2018
ACTIVITIES OF LAND REGISTRIES: Year 2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces statistical data on the activities of Land Registries, interim Cadastral Offices and Pledge Registries (hereinafter "Land Registries") for the year 2018. The data derive from the annual survey conducted by ELSTAT collecting data from the remunerated and non-remunerated registries, operating under the auspices of the Prosecution Offices of each Judicial Region. This Press Release presents also revised data for the years 2015 - 20171 with an analysis of, inter alia, the main activities: Registrations (Purchases / sales of real estate and other registration deeds), Mortgages, Confiscations and Pledges. More specifically:
In 2018, a total number of 363 active Land Registries, which responded to the survey (coverage rate 93.6%), carried out 484,086 deeds and issued 1,993,484 copies and certificates. The total collected duties amounting to 118,330 thousand euro; 39.9% of these duties were "Fixed duties, TAXDIK, EKXA"2; 32.4 % were attributed to the State and 27.7% to the Land Registries (Table 1, Graph 1).
In 2018 compared with 2017, an increase of 5.9% is recorded for total registered deeds of Land Registries and an 18.0% increase for duties collected (Table 2, Graph 3).
As regards the distribution of the deeds, on the basis of the applied categorization in 2018, it is observed that registrations (60.4%) have the biggest share of the total of deeds, followed by other deeds (15.5%) and mortgages (15.1%). On the contrary, confiscations and claims have significantly smaller share, 5.5% and 3.3% respectively (Graph 4).
Information on methodological issues:
Information for data provision:
Sectoral Statistics Division
Tel: 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
Justice Statistics Section
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Kleoniki Theodoraki, Dimitra Athanasopoulou
Tel: +30 213 135 2771, 2135
1Τhe survey was revised in 2015, with the aim of providing more disaggregated data for covering users' needs. Specifically, a distinction was made in the Registration deeds between purchase / sale of real estate and the other registrations; recording the Pledges; recording the issued Copies - Certificates; and recording the collected Fixed duties - TAXDIK - EKXA. In 2016, in order to enhance coverage of specific deeds, a revision was made by breaking down the Mortgages and Confiscations into deeds in favour of the Greek State and Other deeds respectively, while at the same time a new general category "Other deeds" was created in order to register deeds that cannot be classified in the existing main activities of Land Registries.
2 See section "Definitions" in Explanatory Notes at the end of the Press Release.
In 2018, the number of registrations amounted to 292,198, recording an increase of 6.2% compared with 2017 and the value of their transactions amounted to 11,599 million euro in comparison with 11,610 million euro in 2017, recording a decrease of 0.1%. As regards registrations, the deeds concerning purchase/sale of real estate account for 30.4% of the total deeds of registrations (Table 3, Graph 5).
The registered deeds for the purchase/sale of real estate in 2018 recorded an increase of 21.2% compared with 2017. An increase of 7.3% is also observed in the value of the transactions with the biggest increase being recorded in the regional Court of Appeals of Athens, with 52.6% and 46.4%, respectively (Table 4, Graphs 6, 7 and 8).
In 2018, the number of deeds for mortgages recorded an increase of 4.2% compared with 2017, amounting to 72,937 deeds in 2018 in comparison of 70,014 deeds in 2017.From the total number of deeds for mortgages 10.9% refers to mortgages in favour of the Greek State and 89.1% to "other deeds for mortgages" (Table 5, Graphs 9, 10 and 11).
In 2018, the transaction value of the registered deeds for mortgages amounted to 22,531 million euro compared to 12,857 million euro in 2017, recording an increase of 75.2%; 38.5% of the above transaction value of mortgages refer to the value of deeds in favour of the Greek State and 61.5% to the transaction value of "other deeds for mortgages" (Table 6, Graph 12).
In 2018, the number of deeds for confiscations recorded an increase of 5.8% compared with 2017. Additionally, in 2018, out of a total of 26,774 registered deeds for confiscations, 10,041 concerned deeds in favour of the Greek State and 16,733 "other deeds", with a percentage contribution amounting to 37.5% and 62.5%, respectively (Table 7, Graphs 13, 14 and 15).
In 2018, the transaction value of the registered deeds for confiscations amounted to 5,000 million euro compared with 5,609 million euro in 2017, thus recording a decrease of 10.9%. It is observed that 80.2% of the above transaction value refer to confiscations in favour of the Greek State and 19.8% to other deeds for confiscations (Table 8, Graph 16).
The number of registered deeds for pledges in 2018 recorded an increase of 20.1% compared with 2017 and an increase of 136.7% in the relevant transaction value (Table 9, Graph 17).
For the years 2015, 2016, 2017 the response rate was 93.9%, 95.4% and 95.7%, respectively (Graph 2).
2
Table 1. Number of Land Registries, deeds, copies-certificates and value of collected duties, by Regional Courts of Appeal, 2018
|
|
Regional
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Courts of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appeal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Country
|
|
Response
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand total
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
93.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
93.5
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aigaio
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
92.0
|
|
|
Dodecanese
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thessaloniki
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
Thraki
|
17
|
|
16
|
|
|
94.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ioannina
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
92.9
|
|
|
Kerkyra
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
|
88.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dytiki
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
93.3
|
|
|
Makedonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kriti
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
|
91.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Larisa
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
Nafplio
|
39
|
|
35
|
|
|
89.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patra
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
93.1
|
|
|
Piraeus
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lamia
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
Kalamata
|
26
|
|
25
|
|
|
96.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anatoliki Kriti
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
85.7
|
|
|
Dytiki Sterea
|
18
|
|
17
|
|
|
94.4
|
|
|
Ellada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voreio Aigaio
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
93.3
|
|
|
Evia
|
14
|
|
13
|
|
|
92.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land Registries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Country
|
|
Response
|
%
|
|
|
Country
|
|
Response
|
%
|
|
|
|
deedsofNumber
|
|
|
|
|
ofNumber
|
certificates-copies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remunerated
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
remunerated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
92.9
|
|
|
484,086
|
|
|
1,993,484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
89.5
|
140,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
552,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
90.5
|
|
|
11,662
|
|
|
66,555
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
100.0
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
|
100.0
|
9,318
|
|
26,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
96.9
|
|
|
94,426
|
|
|
395,390
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
17
|
|
16
|
|
|
94.1
|
23,684
|
|
105,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
91.7
|
|
|
12,133
|
|
|
29,156
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
|
88.9
|
6,078
|
|
26,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
93.3
|
|
|
11,123
|
|
|
63,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
100.0
|
|
11
|
|
10
|
|
|
90.9
|
13,085
|
|
54,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
31,329
|
|
|
104,713
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
100.0
|
|
38
|
|
34
|
|
|
89.5
|
18,967
|
|
79,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
92.3
|
|
|
27,360
|
|
|
121,965
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
100.0
|
|
6
|
|
4
|
|
|
66.7
|
18,983
|
|
105,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
96.6
|
|
|
12,054
|
|
|
50,152
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
26
|
|
25
|
|
|
96.2
|
10,939
|
|
34,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
83.3
|
|
|
12,685
|
|
|
63,844
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
18
|
|
17
|
|
|
94.4
|
8,804
|
|
35,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
92.9
|
|
|
8,574
|
|
|
25,403
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
100.0
|
|
13
|
|
12
|
|
|
92.3
|
12,763
|
|
53,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of duties collected for deed
and copies-certificates
(in thousand euro)
|
|
Total
|
favourInof the State
|
favourInof the Land Registry
|
dutiesFixed- ΤΑΧDIΚ - ΕΚΧΑ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118,330
|
|
38,318
|
32,827
|
|
47,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,178
|
|
|
8,599
|
|
|
|
15,117
|
|
19,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,249
|
|
1,538
|
1,553
|
|
2,158
|
2,464
|
|
1,117
|
288
|
|
1,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,338
|
|
6,720
|
5,050
|
|
6,568
|
3,789
|
|
669
|
1,742
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,956
|
|
1,122
|
331
|
|
503
|
2,074
|
|
300
|
950
|
|
824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
218
|
537
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,452
|
|
981
|
1,228
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,200
|
|
2,058
|
3,329
|
|
2,812
|
3,768
|
|
827
|
1,587
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,474
|
|
1,889
|
1,281
|
|
2,304
|
6,843
|
|
1,605
|
1,868
|
|
3,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
391
|
839
|
|
561
|
2,007
|
|
330
|
975
|
|
702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,324
|
|
1,684
|
782
|
|
858
|
1,658
|
|
320
|
811
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
448
|
400
|
|
393
|
2,360
|
|
983
|
678
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 1. Percentage distribution of duties collected from deeds and copies-certificates
by type of duty, 2018
|
|
In favour of the
|
Fixed duties -
|
State
|
TAXDIK - EKXA
|
32.4%
|
39.9%
|
In favour of the
Land Registry
27.7%
Graph 2. Response rate of Land Registries in the survey, 2015 - 2018
|
100%
|
|
|
|
98%
|
|
|
|
96%
|
95.4%
|
95.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.9%
|
|
|
93.6%
|
94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
92%
|
|
|
|
90%
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
4
