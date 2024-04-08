By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Activity among Australia's small-to-medium sized firms, which account for the vast bulk of the commodity-rich economy, continued to expand at a solid pace in March.

The seasonally adjusted Judo Bank Australia Small-To-Medium Enterprise Business Activity Index stood at 53.2 in March, unchanged from the 10-month high achieved in February.

The sector continues to experience strong growth in new orders, while prices growth remained elevated, the data showed.

Strong SME business activity suggests the economy will avoid a recession this year.

Still, it also means the Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to be in a position to cut interest rates for a while yet.

In line with official data releases, SME headcount continued to rise in March, reaching a six-month high index reading of 52.3.

"Although labor markets are easing, they remain historically tight despite the significant level of net overseas migration through 2023," said Matthew De Pasquale, Economist at Judo Bank. "With economic activity levels increasing and household balance sheets showing signs of improvement, we expect employment levels to continue expanding, especially in the services sector.'

Sentiment remained positive in March as firms hoped that market conditions could improve in the year ahead to support sales, according to the survey.

That said, the level of confidence fell to a four-month low, easing across both manufacturing and services amid concerns about rising competition and still elevated cost pressures, the data showed.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

