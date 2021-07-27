Log in
Activity of provisional administration to manage SNBCO JSC Narat terminated

07/27/2021 | 04:20am EDT
On 26 July 2021, the Bank of Russia terminated activity of the provisional administration1 appointed to manage Settlement Non-bank Credit Organization Joint Stock Company Narat, or SNBCO JSC Narat (hereinafter, the NCO).

No signs of insolvency (bankruptcy) have been established as a result of the provisional administration-conducted inspection of the credit institution.

On 13 July 2021, the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Tatarstan issued a ruling on the forced liquidation of the NCO.

Evgeniy Katser, a member of Non-profit Partnership Self-regulatory Organisation of Receivers 'Razvitie' was appointed as a liquidator.

Further information on the results of the provisional administration's activity is available on the Bank of Russia website.

1The provisional administration was appointed by Bank of Russia Order No. OD-983, dated 28 May 2021, following the revocation of banking licence of SNBCO JSC Narat.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
