Activity of provisional administration to manage SNBCO JSC Narat terminated

On 26 July 2021, the Bank of Russia terminated activity of the provisional administration1 appointed to manage Settlement Non-bank Credit Organization Joint Stock Company Narat, or SNBCO JSC Narat (hereinafter, the NCO).

No signs of insolvency (bankruptcy) have been established as a result of the provisional administration-conducted inspection of the credit institution.

On 13 July 2021, the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Tatarstan issued a ruling on the forced liquidation of the NCO.

Evgeniy Katser, a member of Non-profit Partnership Self-regulatory Organisation of Receivers 'Razvitie' was appointed as a liquidator.

Further information on the results of the provisional administration's activity is available on the Bank of Russia website.

1The provisional administration was appointed by Bank of Russia Order No. OD-983, dated 28 May 2021, following the revocation of banking licence of SNBCO JSC Narat.

