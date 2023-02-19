Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm -manager

02/19/2023 | 02:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Actor Sizemore arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood

(Reuters) - Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

"He is currently in critical condition and it's a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks' side in 1998's "Saving Private Ryan," and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001's "Black Hawk Down." He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in "Witness Protection."

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, "Shooting Sizemore," chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use.

The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
