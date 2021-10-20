ActualTech Media : Launches Comprehensive Ransomware Education Hub - Ransomware.org

Online reference library and video content repository designed to be world’s most comprehensive source for ransomware education and developments

ActualTech Media today announced the launch of Ransomware.org, a comprehensive online resource for ransomware education, preparedness, and recovery. The site features more than 15 hours of focused learning materials and expert videos discussing topics from how ransomware has evolved during the past 30 years to what organizations can do if they find themselves a victim of ransomware.

The technology experts at ActualTech Media have leveraged their relationships with industry experts as well as security and data protection vendors to develop resources that help fight the ever-present threat of ransomware. The information available at launch will enable readers to go from novice to experts in defending themselves against ransomware disruptions. The site will continue to be updated with the latest developments in the ransomware space as it evolves.

Among the planned updates are:

A comprehensive solution directory of security partners that specialize in helping defend against ransomware

A library of tools for assessing readiness and preparing for ransomware attacks

Downloadable resources including white papers, checklists, and infographics that can be used to educate everyone in an organization about potential hazards

Ransomware-related news and articles about emerging threats and threat actors, and new strategies for securing an organization

A monthly Ransomware Digest delivered via email with a curated selection of “must know” information for the month

“The threat of ransomware attacks is more pressing now than ever before with both the number of organizations being targeted and the staggering number of victims around the world continuing to grow,” said Scott D. Lowe, CEO and co-founder of ActualTech Media. “Given the criticality of the threat and the need for organizations to quickly educate themselves on this topic, we made the decision to build a readily available information hub that organizations can use to help avoid business disruption. That’s why we’re excited to launch the first phase of our efforts to help people combat this growing problem with the launch of Ransomware.org. Knowledge is power and our goal is to empower our readers around the world with the latest information, tips, and recommendations they need to defend themselves against ransomware.”

Ransomware.org is the latest entry in a compelling line of enterprise IT content provided by ActualTech Media. The firm’s trusted, expert-developed resources include the popular Gorilla Guide® book series and Content Subscription programs, which provide trusted technical content to help readers grasp new concepts and technologies quickly and easily. Among the topics covered are security, cloud, systems, data protection, integrated systems, data management, storage, end-user computing and networking.

In addition to providing robust content around important topics, ActualTech Media routinely hosts market-leading multi-vendor virtual events that center around themed topics that help IT professionals and decision makers remain current. The company’s 2022 MegaCast, EcoCast, and Virtual Summit webinar schedule is peppered with numerous events targeted at the ransomware scourge to help organizations stay ahead of the threat.

