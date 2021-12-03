Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acuity International Completes Successful Transition of its Humanitarian Efforts

12/03/2021 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to government and commercial enterprises, has successfully transitioned its humanitarian-services operations performed by its Comprehensive Health Services, LLC, subsidiary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to other providers.

The company is following through on its earlier commitment to divest this non-core business and to focus its attention on its remaining three strategic business units:

  • Engineering and Technology Solutions
  • Advanced Medical Solutions
  • Global Mission Solutions

“This is a significant milestone as we focus on executing against our strategic plan to enable mission assurance for government and other enterprises globally,” said Bob Stalick, CEO of Acuity International. “We are pleased to report the completion of a smooth and seamless process to transition operations to ORR’s new grantees, preserve employment for on-site employees, and avoid any mission impact.”

Acuity International formally announced its new branding effort in October affirming the company’s focus on providing technology-based critical services to governments and commercial enterprises globally.

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Acuity International is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aIAMPOSSIBLE Foundation and The Capables Book Series Join Forces to Launch the I am Capable Movement on December 3rd, International Day of Persons with Disabilities
PR
11:04aAM Affirms Credit Ratings of Legal & General Group Plc and Its Subsidiaries
BU
11:03aWallenstam sells in Tyresö
AQ
11:02aUNION PLUS : Wireless Savings
PU
11:02aPROFILE & SOFTWARE : Announcement 9635/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
11:02aHOUSE OF AGRICULTURE SPIROY S A : Announcement 9636/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
11:02aEXACT SCIENCES : Going the Extra Mile
PU
11:02aNOVEMBER 2021 JOBS REPORT : Employers Add 210,000 Jobs
PU
11:02aUNITED UTILITIES : has been ranked 7th in The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List!
PU
11:02aITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : Avvio di un nuovo programma di buyback
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..
2SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3U.S. job growth slows; unemployment rate plunges to 4.2%
4Equity rally wavers as Omicron keeps investors humble
5HSBC boss warns costs will soar if Brexit fragments European financial ..

HOT NEWS