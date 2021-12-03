Acuity International Completes Successful Transition of its Humanitarian Efforts

Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to government and commercial enterprises, has successfully transitioned its humanitarian-services operations performed by its Comprehensive Health Services, LLC, subsidiary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to other providers.

The company is following through on its earlier commitment to divest this non-core business and to focus its attention on its remaining three strategic business units:

Engineering and Technology Solutions

Advanced Medical Solutions

Global Mission Solutions

“This is a significant milestone as we focus on executing against our strategic plan to enable mission assurance for government and other enterprises globally,” said Bob Stalick, CEO of Acuity International. “We are pleased to report the completion of a smooth and seamless process to transition operations to ORR’s new grantees, preserve employment for on-site employees, and avoid any mission impact.”

Acuity International formally announced its new branding effort in October affirming the company’s focus on providing technology-based critical services to governments and commercial enterprises globally.

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Acuity International is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes.

