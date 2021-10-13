Acxiom : Partners with Adobe to Deliver Personalized Content-Based Customer Experiences

Acxiom Real Identity™ Integrates with Adobe Experience Platform to Bridge the Gap Between Martech and Adtech Ecosystems

Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced that Acxiom Real Identity™ will be seamlessly integrated with Adobe Experience Platform to enable digital personalization, ad delivery and identity resolution and management.

This new partnership will allow brands to accurately identify and ethically connect with people anytime, anywhere to create relevant experiences by leveraging Acxiom’s more than 50 years of expertise in privacy-compliant data and identity management. Enterprise brands using the platform can now deploy the scale, speed and precision of Acxiom's revolutionary real-time identity technology with multi-sourced data from over 50 countries to unlock the full power of Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platforms.

Clients that have used both Acxiom Real Identity and Adobe Experience Platform together have seen as much as five times the amount of incremental recognition of authenticated website visitors identified in exposure to paid media campaigns.

As third-party cookies deprecate, many brands are moving towards consent-based personal information as the underlying approach across the martech and adtech ecosystems. To gain consent, brands must receive it directly from their customers. The integration between Acxiom Real Identity and Adobe Experience Platform will help brands create a consent-based data pool. The innovative partnership revolutionizes the identity model by placing the brand at the center and all third-party data, tech or identity providers as contributors to the brand’s own identity management. This allows brands to have complete control over their identity solution and their tech stack to create brand-owned identity graphs with related services to manage data and accuracy, reducing reliance on third-party cookies across owned and paid media.

“Enterprise brands using Adobe Experience Platform can now leverage the scale, speed and precision of Acxiom's award-winning Real Identity technology to unlock the power of Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform,” said Eugene Becker, general manager and executive vice president at Acxiom. “We are excited about this integration with Adobe that enables a much tighter connection between a brand’s identity management and the many channels, paid and owned, where they reach customers and prospects.”

“We're thrilled about this integration with Acxiom to offer brands access to a configurable suite of connected identity capabilities to enhance their ability to deliver real-time personalization,” said Tony Sanders, senior director for Americas partner sales at Adobe. “Brands are going to love the ability to recognize and enhance their understanding of people and more relevant engagement, which will ultimately lead to increased revenue.”

Real Identity, Acxiom’s first-party PII management solution, is the recipient of the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Overall MarTech Solution. Acxiom is the only vendor to receive the highest possible scores in the first-party PII management and principled data practices criteria in “The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database and Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021” report.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

