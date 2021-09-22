Log in
Acxiom : Recognized as Sitecore Platinum Partner to Fuel Data-Driven Customer Experiences Within Its Digital Experience Platform

09/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced that it has achieved Sitecore’s Platinum solution delivery level status as a Global Strategic Alliance and Platinum Solution Delivery Partner within the Sitecore Partner Program. The global partnership agreement will see Acxiom leverage Sitecore’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) integrated with Acxiom’s customer data, data management and decisioning evolution framework and powers Acxiom’s Decisioning CDP solution. The partnership will enable the creation of personalized experiences for customers as they interact with brands and services across North America, Europe and APAC.

Sitecore’s proposition to the market is centered on creating human connections in a digital world. The Sitecore Customer Data Platform (CDP), previously known as Boxever, is the next evolution in this vision. As part of the Sitecore DXP, it provides brands with the functionality to hyper-personalize at scale, across all digital and traditional channels and departmental touchpoints. Sitecore and Acxiom have partnered on the CDP and DXP to create a new proposition that will prioritize brands’ needs to ensure the journeys their customers make are as relevant and useful as possible.

As ethical data and personalization experts, Acxiom will help drive customer experiences utilizing Sitecore’s product suite. Using Acxiom’s identity resolution solution, Real Identity™, the partnership will help Sitecore enrich its solution with audience data, enhancing the platform with award-winning identity resolution capabilities to deliver more relevant experiences to the end-user through responsible personalization. The Sitecore DXP utilizes a composable architecture, meaning regardless of where the brand is in their personalization maturity journey, the solution will be able to accommodate their needs by providing the right level of functionality for the right journey phase to integrate with a brand’s existing technology solutions.

In addition to Sitecore CDP, the partnership will mean existing and new Acxiom customers will be able to benefit from new products and tools, which include:

  • Sitecore Content Hub™ - A digital asset management solution with advanced collaboration capabilities
  • Sitecore Experience Manager® and Experience Platform™ - industry leading content management tools that enable brands to nurture customers throughout their journey with personalized content via a consistent brand vision, look and feel.
  • Sitecore Order Cloud® - ecommerce platform tool

“Everyone at Sitecore is excited about the opportunity this partnership brings for our companies, and more importantly our customers,” said Owen Taraniuk, SVP Global Partnerships at Sitecore. “Using Sitecore’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), we enable Acxiom and the wider IPG network to fuse data, tech and creativity together to deliver on the promise of personalized one-to-one experiences at scale, and human connections across all aspects of the customer journey.”

“We’re excited to combine our data, personalization and identity capabilities with Sitecore’s DXP, CDP and content marketing expertise,” said David Skinner, Chief Strategy Officer at Acxiom. “Our partnership will help us bring our data expertise even further to online and offline channels and we know that Acxiom and Sitecore customers will truly benefit from the data-led value this collaboration will bring.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.


© Business Wire 2021
