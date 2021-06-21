AdCare Rhode Island Names Allen McLeod, LMHC, Director of Clinical Services

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island is pleased to welcome Allen McLeod, of Coventry, RI, as Director of Clinical Services. “In this key role, Allen will direct, manage, and coordinate the clinical and case management aspects of care provided at our inpatient treatment program,” said Fred Trapassi, Regional Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the expertise that Allen brings to our leadership team and patients.”

Most recently, the Program Director at Stonington Institute, a treatment center for dually-diagnosed patients, McLeod’s over 23 years of experience with diverse populations also includes patients with persistent and severe menta l health conditions, at-risk pregnant women, veterans, and those in hospital diversion and criminal justice programs.

McLeod, who is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Licensed Chemical Dependence Professional, earned his BA in Psychology, Master’s in Counseling, and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Mental Health Counseling from Rhode Island College.

AdCare Rhode Island, North Kingstown, RI offers a transformative treatment and recovery experience for those struggling with substance use disorder. To learn more about services at AdCare Rhode Island, call (401) 294-6160. AdCare also provides Outpatient Programs in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and comprehensive Telehealth Services. AdCare is part of American Addiction Centers (AAC), a national SUD treatment provider.

