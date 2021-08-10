AdCare Rhode Island to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

The virtual trainings will take place on Overdose Awareness Day, August 31. Businesses can register for their preferred times here and here.
Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.
“The number of overdose deaths last year really highlight the hardships so many people faced nationwide as well as here in Rhode Island,” said Fred Trapassi, AdCare and Northeast Regional CEO at American Addiction Centers. “The stressors and anxiety over the last 18 months have subsequently caused an increase in substance use that we’re seeing in the community. Because of this, more people should be educated on how to handle an overdose emergency, and partnering with our local businesses is a great way to do that.”
“Most of us know, or know of, someone struggling with a substance use disorder, so providing the community with this type of education can have far-reaching effects,” said Trapassi. “AdCare partnering with local businesses will show that not only can we be a resource for the community, but we’re also a place to turn to for help.”
About AdCare Rhode Island AdCare Rhode Island is an American Addiction Centers’ facility, a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visitamericanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.
Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
Cell: 615-335-0893
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com