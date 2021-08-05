Adams Street Partners : Growth Equity Strategy Participates in Three High-Profile Public Offerings In Seven Days

Adams Street Partners, a private markets investment firm with $45 billion in assets under management, announced today that within a 7-day period last week three companies within its Growth Equity portfolio launched initial public offerings (IPOs). This string of public offerings includes the IPOs of Couchbase (NYSE: BASE) on July 22, Icosavax (NYSE: ICVX) on July 28, and Robinhood (NYSE: HOOD) on July 29.

“Congratulations to the teams at Robinhood, Couchbase, and Icosavax,” said Jeff Diehl, Managing Partner and Head of Investments at Adams Street. “These high-profile public offerings reflect the vision and hard work of the respective companies’ leaders and their teams. Adams Street’s Growth Equity Team seeks to help innovative founders and business leaders build great companies. Sectors like technology and healthcare continue to experience growth, dislocation and change and these forces can create meaningful opportunities for private markets investors.”

“Adams Street is a longtime growth capital investor and we strive to support our portfolio’s CEOs and entrepreneurs with the full resources of our global platform and network of relationships,” said Robin Murray, Partner and Head of Growth Equity Investments at Adams Street.

Adams Street’s Growth Equity Team is focused on helping and supporting innovative technology companies as those companies work to become market leaders. The Growth Equity Team’s efforts leverage Adams Street’s nearly five decades of experience and an extensive global platform with 10 offices around the world. Adams Street has tailored its portfolio support with a goal of offering highly impactful financial, operational, and talent services to CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Adams Street Partners is a global private markets investment manager with investments in more than thirty countries across five continents. The firm is 100% employee-owned and has $45 billion in assets under management. Adams Street strives to generate actionable investment insights across market cycles by drawing on nearly 50 years of private markets experience, proprietary intelligence, and trusted relationships. Adams Street has offices in Beijing, Boston, Chicago, London, Menlo Park, Munich, New York, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo. Visit www.adamsstreetpartners.com

