Adani: Asia's richest man back in spotlight with media bid

08/25/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's attempt to wrest a majority stake in one of the country's biggest news networks, NDTV, has put the spotlight on his conglomerate's rapid expansion.

Here are some facts about the first-generation tycoon and his family that Forbes says has a net worth of $138.5 billion, ranking them fourth on the global "real-time billionaires list".

* Adani was born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad city of the western Indian state of Gujarat - from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also comes.

* He established the Adani Group in 1988, beginning with commodities trading.

* He is married to dentist Priti Adani and has two sons, Karan and Jeet.

* Elder son Karan is head of Adani Ports and SEZ and holds an economics degree from Purdue University in the United States. Karan is married to Paridhi, the daughter of Cyril Shroff, who runs one of the biggest corporate law firms in the country.

* Jeet is vice president, Adani Group finance.

* Adani's brother Rajesh sits on the board of directors of the flagship company Adani Enterprises.

* Gautam Adani's nephew Pranav also sits on the board of Adani Enterprises and heads the company's city gas distribution, agro, real estate and natural resources businesses.

* Gautam Adani is the world's fourth richest individual, with a net worth of over $136 billion, according to Forbes.

* Adani was one of many people stuck inside Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel when in 2008 gunmen went on a killing spree, according to media reports.

* The combined market value of the Adani group's seven publicly traded companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar , Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power - has increased about tenfold in three years to about $237 billion.

(Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.23% 3066.8 End-of-day quote.79.50%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED 0.40% 2368.3 Delayed Quote.77.32%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -2.43% 816 Delayed Quote.14.51%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 0.79% 393.5 Delayed Quote.291.57%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -1.83% 3365.2 Delayed Quote.99.08%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 0.49% 3715.2 End-of-day quote.114.40%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED 1.20% 686.05 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 4.99% 403.7 End-of-day quote.250.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.75% 54.04 Real-time Quote.20.19%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.00% 4.07 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
