Adani Group stocks add to losses from short-seller attack

01/26/2023 | 11:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Adani Group's listed companies fell on Friday, adding to their losses from Wednesday when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack on the conglomerate.

Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 19.2% and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1% in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while Adani Green Energy sank 15.8%.

Adani Enterprises, which kicks off a $2.45 billion secondary share sale on Friday, dropped 6.2%, before paring some losses. The stock was last down 2.2%.

Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost $10.73 billion in market capitalisation in India on Wednesday after Hindenburg said it held short positions in Adani Group and flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens.

Adani Group dismissed the report as baseless.

Meanwhile, billionaire U.S. investor Bill Ackman lent credence to the Hindenburg report, saying that he found it "highly credible and extremely well researched."

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD -8.21% 1989.8 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.54% 3389.85 End-of-day quote.-12.17%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED -14.91% 1578 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED -7.76% 660.85 Delayed Quote.-12.83%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -5.00% 247.95 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
ADANI TOTAL GAS LIMITED -19.12% 2959.95 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -17.26% 2087 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -4.99% 544.05 End-of-day quote.-11.92%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -7.71% 460.1 End-of-day quote.-12.21%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION 0.72% 84.16 Delayed Quote.10.13%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.21% 58.51 Real-time Quote.-0.24%
