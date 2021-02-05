Log in
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited : Announces the settlement of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its US$500,000,000 3.95% Senior Notes due 2022

02/05/2021 | 09:29pm EST
AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited today announced the settlement of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding US$500,000,000 3.95% Senior Notes due 2022, CUSIP: Y00130 HS9, ISIN: USY00130HS90 (Regulation S) and CUSIP: 00652M AC6, ISIN: US00652MAC64 (Rule 144A) (the "Notes"). Pursuant to the settlement of the Tender Offer, US$1,600,000 in principal amount of the Notes tendered via the guaranteed delivery procedures were purchased and redeemed by the Company on 5 February 2021 and cancelled pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes. US$319,574,000 of the Notes that were tendered on or before 2 February 2021 were purchased and redeemed by the Company on 3 February 2021 and cancelled pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all US$1,600,000 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) via the notice of guaranteed delivery procedures and accepted for purchase by the Company has been made on 5 February 2021. Following the purchase, redemption and cancellation of validly tendered Notes on 3 February 2021 and of validly tendered Notes pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures on 5 February 2021, US$178,826,000 of the Notes remain outstanding.

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 26 January 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Investor and Media Contact:

Roy Paul
Adani Group
Tel: 91-79-25556628
roy.paul@adani.com

Disclaimers

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. No offer or invitation to acquire or exchange any Notes is being made pursuant to this announcement. This announcement should not be considered as an advertisement, invitation, offer, sale or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, whether by way of private placement or to the public in India.

This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any related documents do not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in any circumstances or jurisdictions in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, or an exemption from registration.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adani-ports-and-special-economic-zone-limited-announces-the-settlement-of-its-cash-tender-offer-for-any-and-all-of-its-us500-000-000-3-95-senior-notes-due-2022--301223398.html

SOURCE Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
