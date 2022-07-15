Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Adani Ports to boost trade lanes with joint Haifa Port acquisition

07/15/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Port of Haifa, Israel

LONDON (Reuters) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said its acquisition of Haifa Port with a local Israeli partner will boost trade lanes with the company's Indian ports and could better connect Europe and the Middle East in the longer term.

After a two-year tender process, Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot clinched the 4.1 billion shekel ($1.18 billion) winning bid for Haifa Port, Israel announced on Thursday.

Adani Ports will have a 70% stake and Gadot will hold the remaining 30%, the Indian company said.

The country hopes the privatisation of the previously government-owned port will lower import prices and help shorten notoriously long wait times at Israeli harbors.

Adani Ports, which is the largest port developer and operator in India, said the acquisition the company will "expand its footprint into the European port sector, which includes the lucrative Mediterranean region".

"In the short term, we look forward to developing strategic trade lanes between our ports in India and Haifa," Adani Ports chief executive Karan Adani said in a statement.

He added that the company anticipated Israel in the longer term becoming a connection both for Europe and the Middle East.

"Therefore we stand to be benefit from the new possible trade lanes that will get created," Adani said.

The India-headquartered group's shares rose as much as 1.9% to 738.45 rupees ($9.24) on Friday and were last trading 0.56% higher at 728.25 rupees at 0827 GMT.

Warming ties with neighbouring Arab countries are also creating new trade opportunities for Israel. That means Haifa is well-placed to become a regional hub, as well as a link between Asia and Europe.

($1 = 3.4897 shekels)

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul on London, additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aPlanting of summer crops ramps up in India as monsoon revives
RE
05:21aECB set for 25bps rate hike in July; slim majority say should do 50 -economists
RE
05:20aAdani Ports to boost trade lanes with joint Haifa Port acquisition
RE
05:19aChina's Xi makes rare visit to once-restive Xinjiang
RE
05:18aSterling struggles to pull away from March 2020 low
RE
05:18aNorway's Elopak sells Russian operations to local management
RE
05:14aChina issues phosphate quotas to rein in fertiliser exports - analysts
RE
05:14aBriton detained by Russian-backed separatists dies - TASS
RE
05:12aChina stocks fall most in 8 weeks as property, financials weigh
RE
05:08aIndonesia's May palm oil exports slump, domestic stocks rise-assoc
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1After bruising year, GSK approaches consumer split in better health
2Richemont posts 12% Q1 sales increase as markets outside Asia grow
3Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2022
4London stocks rise, but set for weekly loss as slowdown woes mount
5EU New Car Registrations Fell to 26-Year Low in June

HOT NEWS