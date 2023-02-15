Advanced search
Adani looks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals - ET

02/15/2023 | 12:03am EST
A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's embattled Adani Group is in talks with lenders to repay a $500 million bridge loan facility it had taken to buy controlling stakes in cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd last year, the Economic Times daily reported on Wednesday.

The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.

The report comes a day after the group said its companies face no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues, in its latest attempt to calm investors spooked by a U.S. short-seller's critical report on its business practices.

The loan was underwritten by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, ET reported.

The financial consortium lending to Adani also includes DBS, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Intesa and Mizuho, the report said.

Adani and the lenders did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 1.66% 1861.55 Delayed Quote.-25.33%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.91% 1750.3 End-of-day quote.-54.65%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -1.68% 336.65 End-of-day quote.-35.77%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.54% 187.32 Delayed Quote.18.17%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.88% 34.76 Delayed Quote.4.13%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.60% 11.552 Delayed Quote.9.10%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. 0.00% 14.38 End-of-day quote.-15.91%
HOLCIM LTD 0.87% 55.76 Delayed Quote.15.46%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.14% 2.5025 Delayed Quote.20.26%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 1.13% 983.9 Delayed Quote.8.70%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.12% 721.6 Delayed Quote.15.94%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.35% 5920 Delayed Quote.9.08%
