 AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

11/04/2020 | 06:31am EST

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States, announced today financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

  • The Company closed the acquisitions of Solara Medical Supplies and ActivStyle on July 1, 2020. Integration efforts are advancing and both acquisitions were accretive to earnings in the third quarter of 2020.
  • In the third quarter, the Company acquired several additional diabetes management and home medical equipment businesses in high-growth areas.
  • In addition, on October 1, 2020, the Company acquired Pinnacle Medical Solutions, a leading distributor of medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps).
  • To partially fund these acquisitions, the Company completed $1.2 billion of financing transactions, consisting of $134 million in net proceeds from a primary common equity issuance, $225 million from PIPE issuances of common equity, $343 million in net proceeds from an unsecured senior note issuance and a $450 million senior bank facility refinancing.

Third Quarter Results

  • Net revenue was $284.4 million, a 108% increase from the third quarter of 2019 and 23% higher than the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. was $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex was $35.9 million compared to $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million compared to $31.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Nine Month Results

  • Net revenue was $708.0 million, an 86% increase from the first nine months of 2019.
  • Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. was $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex was $84.0 million compared to $53.8 million in the first nine months of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $126.3 million compared to $89.4 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Increased Guidance

While it is difficult to predict the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, based on current business and market trends, the Company is increasing financial guidance for fiscal year 2020 for net revenue to $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion, Adjusted EBITDA to $186 million to $194 million, and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex to $124 million to $130 million.

For 2021, the Company is guiding net revenue of $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $260 million to $280 million and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex of $180 million to $200 million.

CEO Commentary

Luke McGee, Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth, commented, “Our strong year-to-date financial performance and improved outlook for the remainder of 2020 reflects the tremendous efforts of our employees and their dedication to our patients and healthcare partners. We have remained opportunistic throughout the quarter, acquiring several diabetes management and home medical equipment businesses in high-growth areas. Additionally, on October 1, 2020, we acquired Pinnacle Medical Solutions, a leading distributor of medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps.

“I am very proud of the dedication, courage, and professionalism of our employees as they continue to serve our patients and referral partners throughout this crisis, while also continuing to remain focused on delivering record financial results and establishing a strong foundation for 2021.”

Conference Call

Management will host a conference at 8:30 am ET today to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

Webcast registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.adapthealth.com under "Investor Relations."

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations and the Company’s acquisition pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of AdaptHealth management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which the Company may become a party or governmental investigations to which the Company may become subject that could interrupt or limit the Company’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in the Company’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; and the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Company’s response to it. A further description of such risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently knows or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

This release contains non-GAAP financial guidance, which is adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis. These non-GAAP items are adjusted after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods.

The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex, which are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, to analyze its financial results and believes that they are useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, the Company’s ability to incur additional indebtedness and make investments under its existing credit agreement is governed, in part, by its ability to satisfy tests based on a variation of Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex is useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s business requires significant investment in equipment purchases to maintain its patient equipment inventory. Some equipment title transfers to patients’ ownership after a prescribed number of fixed monthly payments. Equipment that does not transfer wears out or oftentimes is not recovered after a patient’s use of the equipment terminates. The Company uses this metric as the profitability measure in its incentive compensation plans that have a profitability component and to evaluate acquisition opportunities, where it is most often used for purposes of contingent consideration arrangements. In addition, the Company’s debt agreements contain covenants that use a variation of Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex for purposes of determining debt covenant compliance. For purposes of this metric, patient equipment capital expenditure is measured as the value of the patient equipment received during the accounting period without regard to whether the equipment is purchased or financed through lease transactions.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items, including equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs and other non-recurring (income) expense, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2021. As a result, reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company’s future GAAP results.

In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance in this release excludes the impact of any potential additional future strategic acquisitions and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The guidance also excludes macro-economic effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not yet quantifiable. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

ADAPTHEALTH CORP.
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
(in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

272,318

$

76,878

 

Accounts receivable, net

147,335

78,619

 

Inventory

46,477

13,239

 

Prepaid and other current assets

18,255

12,679

 

Total current assets

484,385

181,415

 

Equipment and other fixed assets, net

101,656

63,559

 

Goodwill

810,480

266,791

 

Identifiable intangible assets, net

94,725

 

Other assets

6,466

6,851

 

Deferred tax asset

51,114

27,505

 

Total assets $

1,548,826

$

546,121

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses

192,337

102,728

 

Current portion of capital lease obligations

19,699

19,750

 

Current portion of long-term debt

8,479

1,721

 

Contract liabilities

13,231

9,556

 

Other liabilities

81,059

17,139

 

Total current liabilities

314,805

150,894

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

722,730

395,112

 

Other long-term liabilities

71,576

29,364

 

Total liabilities

1,109,111

575,370

 

Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

439,715

(29,249

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $

1,548,826

$

546,121

 

 
ADAPTHEALTH CORP.
 
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30, September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

2019

 

 
Net revenue $

284,405

 

$

136,451

 

$

707,960

$

380,103

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of net revenue

240,720

 

114,797

 

604,777

317,174

 

General and administrative expenses

26,306

 

12,090

 

57,745

31,508

 

Depreciation and amortization, excluding patient equipment depreciation

4,120

 

840

 

6,398

2,439

 

Total costs and expenses

271,146

 

127,727

 

668,920

351,121

 

Operating income

13,259

 

8,724

 

39,040

28,982

 

Interest expense

12,406

 

10,756

 

27,826

31,651

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

5,316

 

 

5,316

2,121

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(4,463

)

(2,032

)

5,898

(4,790

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(636

)

1,027

 

2,290

5,444

 

Net income (loss)

(3,827

)

(3,059

)

3,608

(10,234

)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,338

)

627

 

2,222

1,336

 

Net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. $

(2,489

)

$

(3,686

)

$

1,386

$

(11,570

)

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

57,372

 

21,721

 

47,986

19,130

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

57,372

 

21,721

 

50,848

19,130

 

 
Basic earnings (loss) per share (1) $

(0.04

)

$

(0.17

)

$

0.03

$

(0.60

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $

(0.04

)

$

(0.17

)

$

0.02

$

(0.60

)

(1) The Company's preferred stock are considered participating securities and are therefore excluded from the earnings per share calculation under the two-class method.
 
ADAPTHEALTH CORP.
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
 
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities $

145,287

 

$

43,174

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(627,097

)

(62,399

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

677,250

 

2,862

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

195,440

 

(16,363

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

76,878

 

25,186

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

272,318

 

$

8,823

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents AdaptHealth’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

AdaptHealth defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp., plus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization.

AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above), plus loss on extinguishment of debt, equity‑based compensation expense, transaction costs, severance, and similar items of expense (income).

AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) less patient equipment acquired during the period without regard to whether the equipment was purchased or financed through lease transactions.

The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp., to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(in thousands) September 30, September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. $

(2,489

)

$

(3,686

)

$

1,386

 

$

(11,570

)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,338

)

627

 

2,222

 

1,336

 

Interest expense excluding change in fair value of interest rate swaps

12,406

 

7,834

 

27,826

 

19,292

 

Interest expense - change in fair value of interest rate swaps

 

2,922

 

 

12,359

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

(636

)

1,027

 

2,290

 

5,444

 

Depreciation and amortization

22,747

 

16,871

 

57,861

 

45,077

 

EBITDA

30,690

 

25,595

 

91,585

 

71,938

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (a)

5,316

 

-

 

5,316

 

2,121

 

Equity-based compensation expense (b)

5,502

 

400

 

10,969

 

5,806

 

Transaction costs (c)

10,213

 

5,282

 

16,612

 

8,232

 

Severance (d)

921

 

33

 

3,245

 

721

 

Other non-recurring (income) expense (e)

518

 

346

 

(1,473

)

534

 

Adjusted EBITDA

53,160

 

31,656

 

126,254

 

89,352

 

Less: Patient equipment capex (f)

(17,248

)

(12,941

)

(42,283

)

(35,589

)

Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex $

35,912

 

$

18,715

 

$

83,971

 

$

53,763

 

(a)

Represents write offs of deferred financing costs related to refinancing of debt.

(b)

Represents amortization of equity-based compensation to employees and non-employee directors. The higher expense in the 2020 periods is due to a full quarter and year-to-date expense for awards granted in late 2019, and overall increased equity-compensation grant activity in 2020. The 2019 year-to-date period includes expense resulting from accelerated vesting and modification of certain awards in that period.

(c)

Represents transaction costs related to acquisitions and the 2019 Recapitalization.

(d)

Represents severance costs related to acquisition integration and internal AdaptHealth restructuring and workforce reduction activities.

(e)

The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $2.9 million of reductions in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, a $0.6 million gain in connection with the sale of a cost method investment, offset by a $1.5 million expense associated with the PCS Transition Services Agreement and $0.5 million of other non-recurring expenses.

(f)

Represents the value of the patient equipment obtained during the respective period without regard to whether the equipment is purchased or financed through lease transactions.

 

© Business Wire 2020

