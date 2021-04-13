Log in
AdaptHealth Corp. :'s Board of Directors' Statement on Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee

04/13/2021 | 09:49am EDT
The Board of Directors of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement:

AdaptHealth Corp. has learned that authorities in Denmark have formally charged Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity. The alleged personal conduct occurred between March 2014 and August 2015 and had no connection to AdaptHealth’s business.

AdaptHealth has placed Mr. McGee on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while this matter is pending.

The Board of Directors of AdaptHealth takes this matter very seriously and is monitoring the situation closely in consultation with its legal advisors. The Board has full confidence in the Company’s management team, led by current Co-CEO Steve Griggs and President Josh Parnes, and in its ability to ensure that AdaptHealth’s business remains strong and to maintain the Company’s growth trajectory.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
