Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adaptavist's International Hyper Growth Secures the 56th Spot in the 12th Annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200

02/21/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

47% ranking increase YoY for London-based digital transformation leader with a focus on the Fortune 500

Adaptavist Ltd, a digital transformation leader, has been ranked 56th in the 12th Annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200. This 47% increase in ranking (up from 126 last year) is based on global revenue growth, including international sales - an average sales growth of 63% over the past three years.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. The business has continued to grow through diversifying our products and services, and making strategic acquisitions in the IT space. Even with the pandemic, we have managed to expand our global reach, staff count and customer base. These are exciting times at Adaptavist and we’re poised to scale our business even further in 2021,” states Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist.

Adaptavist delivers enterprise apps, expert consulting, and quality services across the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, Slack, Cloudbees, and Gitlab. Customers include over 60% of the Fortune 500, including brands like NASA, Siemens, and the BBC. Adaptavist is headquartered in London and has offices in North America including Canada, Estonia, Spain, China and Malaysia.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organisations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 300 employees globally, with a 10,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, a SAFe® Gold Transformation Partner, and a trusted Slack and AWS partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:32aSudan took steps to streamline commodities, imports during devaluation- minister
RE
06:31aASCLETIS PHARMA : Gannex Announces Positive Clinical Results in Overweight and Obese Subjects for Its THR-β Agonist ASC41
PR
06:06a10/2021 POL : ADDENDUM TO THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS‘ AGREEMENT BETWEEN MANSA INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. AND BIF IV EUROPE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND THE DECISION TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN THE TENDER OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN POLENERGIA
PU
06:02aU.S. VACCINE ROLLOUT VASTLY OUTPACING CANADA'S : what can we learn from American push?
AQ
05:45aInflation Depends on Where You Look for It
DJ
05:45aRestaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
DJ
05:38aUK SPEEDS UP VACCINATIONS : All adults get 1st jab by July 31
AQ
04:52aUK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses
RE
04:49aMalaysia's AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in new restructuring proposal - document
RE
04:23aORANGE : Head of Orange Spain calls on government to cut 5G frequency price
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4UK could declare Brexit 'water wars' - The Telegraph
5CAIRN ENERGY PLC : CAIRN ENERGY : Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ