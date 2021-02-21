Adaptavist's International Hyper Growth Secures the 56th Spot in the 12th Annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200

47% ranking increase YoY for London-based digital transformation leader with a focus on the Fortune 500

Adaptavist Ltd, a digital transformation leader, has been ranked 56th in the 12th Annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200. This 47% increase in ranking (up from 126 last year) is based on global revenue growth, including international sales - an average sales growth of 63% over the past three years.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. The business has continued to grow through diversifying our products and services, and making strategic acquisitions in the IT space. Even with the pandemic, we have managed to expand our global reach, staff count and customer base. These are exciting times at Adaptavist and we’re poised to scale our business even further in 2021,” states Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist.

Adaptavist delivers enterprise apps, expert consulting, and quality services across the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, Slack, Cloudbees, and Gitlab. Customers include over 60% of the Fortune 500, including brands like NASA, Siemens, and the BBC. Adaptavist is headquartered in London and has offices in North America including Canada, Estonia, Spain, China and Malaysia.

About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, enabling organisations to boost agility and overcome the challenges of transformational change. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 300 employees globally, with a 10,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist is a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner in EMEA and North America, a Platinum Marketplace Partner, a SAFe® Gold Transformation Partner, and a trusted Slack and AWS partner. It offers expert consultancy including SPC-certified SAFe® implementation, enterprise apps, training, managed services, and licensing solutions. Adaptavist has also been the recipient of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50, and The Sunday Times Tech Track Award 2019.

