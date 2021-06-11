|
Additional Financing for the Education Sector Support Program Project
-
Abstract
-
Key Details
-
Finances
-
Ratings
-
Results
Development Objective
To increase access to early childhood development and basic education and improve quality of teaching and learning.
Key Details
Project Details
-
Country
Gambia, The
-
Approval Date
(as of board presentation)
June 10, 2021
-
Total Project Cost 1
US$ 7.16 million
-
Implementing Agency
The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology
-
Region
Africa West
-
Approval FY 3
2021
-
Commitment Amount
US$ 0.00 million
-
Environmental Category
N/A
-
Last Update Date
June 9, 2021
-
Closing Date
N/A
-
Associated Projects
P162890
-
Notes
1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.
2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.
3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.
Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
|
Financier
|
Commitments
|
Efa-Fti Education Program Development Fund
|
7.16
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
|
Product Line
|
IBRD/IDA
|
IBRD Commitment
|
N/A
|
IDA Commitment
|
N/A
|
IBRD + IDA Commitment
|
N/A
|
Lending Instrument
|
Investment Project Financing
|
Grant Amount
|
7.16
|
Total Project Cost**
|
7.16
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
|
Financier
|
Approval Date
|
Closing Date
|
Principal
|
Disbursed
|
Repayments
|
Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
|
Period
|
Financier
|
Transaction Type
|
Amount (US$)
Footnotes
*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.
** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.
Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 01:04:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|