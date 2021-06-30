Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Additional Financing to Agricultural and Livestock Transformation Project

06/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
to increase agriculture productivity and access to markets for small and medium farmers and agri-food small and medium enterprises i n the participating project regions, and to provide immediate and effective response to an eligible crisis or emergency.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P176418

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Daniel P. Gerber, Brahim Ould Abdelwedoud, Fatoumata Den Lamari Fadika

  • Borrower 2

    Ministry of Plan

  • Country

    Niger

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    June 28, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 39.54 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, National Coordination Unit of the PIMELAN, Unite de mise en oeuvre du PGRCDU

  • Region

    Africa West

  • Approval FY 3

    2021

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 39.54 million

  • Environmental Category

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    June 10, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Associated Projects

    P164509

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
International Development Association (Ida) 39.54
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment 39.54
IBRD + IDA Commitment 39.54
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** 39.54
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
