Additional Financing to Agricultural and Livestock Transformation Project

1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.