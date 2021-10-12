Additional Funding for Foodbanks and Social Agencies

The Government has approved $13.55m from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund to support foodbanks and social sector agencies, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has announced.

"Foodbanks and social agencies across Auckland are doing a great job supporting their communities and the Government is today providing them with more funding," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The response to Delta has meant there has been additional demand for social services, particularly from vulnerable families who need to self isolate.

"While we have seen a downward trend in demand for Emergency Grants for food and other support through MSD, we know there is still need in the community. Many of the stores and resources of foodbanks have been depleted over recent weeks and additional support is now required.

"The funding announced today includes $5.5m to support foodbanks, food rescue and community food organisations across Auckland, including the New Zealand Food Network, Pacific food hubs and the Māori collective.

"We are also seeing increased demand for the Community Connector Service, and today's announcement will provide $8.05m to support 34,700 individuals and families who use this service.

"The Government has been keeping a close eye on the needs of Auckland's most vulnerable and has provided $24.6m in additional funding for foodbanks and support services since the response to the Delta outbreak began in August. Today's announcement takes that support to $38.15m.

"People who are struggling in Auckland are seeking support from both Government and Non-Government agencies . Therefore, the strong food support network across the region has been vital in helping Aucklanders get through the response to Delta. Today's announcement provides these agencies with more funding to continue their great work .

"The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide more support where and when it is required," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The funding will mainly be distributed throughout Auckland, but can also be accessed by other regions impacted by the current Delta outbreak.