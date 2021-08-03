Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Addressing Queries of Farmers in 22 languages
Posted On: 03 AUG 2021 5:54PM by PIB Delhi
In the last three years, including the current year, a total of 17,467,074 calls have been registered by Kisan Call Centre.
The funds allocated and amounts released under KCC during the last 3 years and current year upto 28.07.2021 is given below:
|
S. No.
|
Year
|
Funds earmarked (Rs. in lakh)
|
Expenditure incurred
(Rs. in lakh)
|
1
|
2018-2019
|
2900.00
|
2730.46
|
2
|
2019-2020
|
3320.00
|
3320.00
|
3
|
2020-2021
|
3976.00
|
3958.65
|
4
|
2021-2022
(upto 28.07.2021)
|
3900.00
|
581.92
|
Total
|
14096.00
|
10591.03
Replies to the farmers' queries are given in 22 official languages.
The Government has already increased the locations of Kisan Call Centres from 14 to 21 centres since September, 2018. Replies to the queries of farmers are given in all the 22 major languages used by farmers across the country.
State-wise number of calls answered by Kisan Call Centres during the last 3 years including current year upto 30.06.2021
|
S.No.
|
State
|
2018-19
|
2019-20
|
2020-21
|
2021-22 (up to 30.6.)
|
1
|
Andaman & Nicobar Isalands
|
37
|
2035
|
3301
|
551
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
92658
|
149357
|
171230
|
27684
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
816
|
744
|
1198
|
145
|
4
|
Assam
|
27287
|
26028
|
23189
|
6459
|
5
|
Bihar
|
263799
|
379166
|
336394
|
47258
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
764
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
41798
|
82642
|
87039
|
15908
|
8
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Daman And Diu
|
13
|
6090
|
334
|
502
|
10
|
Delhi
|
34536
|
71827
|
90109
|
17866
|
11
|
Goa
|
155
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
Gujarat
|
204323
|
299257
|
283866
|
52401
|
13
|
Haryana
|
305446
|
391973
|
343793
|
74921
|
14
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
50299
|
52834
|
43829
|
20800
|
15
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
78918
|
100158
|
77635
|
17573
|
16
|
Jharkand
|
16091
|
52220
|
43703
|
17090
|
17
|
Karnataka
|
219037
|
230125
|
211608
|
43383
|
18
|
Kerala
|
22976
|
34599
|
33866
|
6635
|
19
|
Lakshadweep
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
20
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
369550
|
445027
|
459337
|
85911
|
21
|
Maharashtra
|
528241
|
713790
|
560854
|
103531
|
22
|
Manipur
|
1300
|
772
|
1691
|
309
|
23
|
Meghalaya
|
573
|
355
|
763
|
218
|
24
|
Mizoram
|
147
|
261
|
621
|
244
|
25
|
Nagaland
|
114
|
923
|
1093
|
261
|
26
|
Odisha
|
172606
|
168918
|
185280
|
39718
|
27
|
Puducherry
|
876
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Punjab
|
264549
|
355577
|
275590
|
53916
|
29
|
Rajasthan
|
670883
|
680711
|
553193
|
118001
|
30
|
Sikkim
|
1512
|
2607
|
2072
|
338
|
31
|
Tamilnadu
|
190984
|
186054
|
191048
|
39148
|
32
|
Telangana
|
99454
|
111498
|
124832
|
15864
|
33
|
Tripura
|
2816
|
2012
|
3940
|
1191
|
34
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1034906
|
1292154
|
1180640
|
236975
|
35
|
Uttarakhand
|
34010
|
60956
|
63619
|
15871
|
36
|
West Bengal
|
117118
|
152092
|
118779
|
30564
|
Total
|
48,48,624
|
60,52,767
|
54,74,446
|
1091237
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:11 UTC.