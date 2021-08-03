Log in
Addressing Queries of Farmers in 22 languages

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Addressing Queries of Farmers in 22 languages
Posted On: 03 AUG 2021 5:54PM by PIB Delhi

In the last three years, including the current year, a total of 17,467,074 calls have been registered by Kisan Call Centre.

The funds allocated and amounts released under KCC during the last 3 years and current year upto 28.07.2021 is given below:

S. No.

Year

Funds earmarked (Rs. in lakh)

Expenditure incurred

(Rs. in lakh)

1

2018-2019

2900.00

2730.46

2

2019-2020

3320.00

3320.00

3

2020-2021

3976.00

3958.65

4

2021-2022

(upto 28.07.2021)

3900.00

581.92

Total

14096.00

10591.03

Replies to the farmers' queries are given in 22 official languages.

The Government has already increased the locations of Kisan Call Centres from 14 to 21 centres since September, 2018. Replies to the queries of farmers are given in all the 22 major languages used by farmers across the country.

State-wise number of calls answered by Kisan Call Centres during the last 3 years including current year upto 30.06.2021

S.No.

State

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22 (up to 30.6.)

1

Andaman & Nicobar Isalands

37

2035

3301

551

2

Andhra Pradesh

92658

149357

171230

27684

3

Arunachal Pradesh

816

744

1198

145

4

Assam

27287

26028

23189

6459

5

Bihar

263799

379166

336394

47258

6

Chandigarh

764

0

0

0

7

Chhattisgarh

41798

82642

87039

15908

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

25

0

0

0

9

Daman And Diu

13

6090

334

502

10

Delhi

34536

71827

90109

17866

11

Goa

155

1

0

0

12

Gujarat

204323

299257

283866

52401

13

Haryana

305446

391973

343793

74921

14

Himachal Pradesh

50299

52834

43829

20800

15

Jammu & Kashmir

78918

100158

77635

17573

16

Jharkand

16091

52220

43703

17090

17

Karnataka

219037

230125

211608

43383

18

Kerala

22976

34599

33866

6635

19

Lakshadweep

7

4

0

1

20

Madhya Pradesh

369550

445027

459337

85911

21

Maharashtra

528241

713790

560854

103531

22

Manipur

1300

772

1691

309

23

Meghalaya

573

355

763

218

24

Mizoram

147

261

621

244

25

Nagaland

114

923

1093

261

26

Odisha

172606

168918

185280

39718

27

Puducherry

876

0

0

0

28

Punjab

264549

355577

275590

53916

29

Rajasthan

670883

680711

553193

118001

30

Sikkim

1512

2607

2072

338

31

Tamilnadu

190984

186054

191048

39148

32

Telangana

99454

111498

124832

15864

33

Tripura

2816

2012

3940

1191

34

Uttar Pradesh

1034906

1292154

1180640

236975

35

Uttarakhand

34010

60956

63619

15871

36

West Bengal

117118

152092

118779

30564

Total

48,48,624

60,52,767

54,74,446

1091237

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

****

APS



(Release ID: 1741969)Visitor Counter : 9


Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
