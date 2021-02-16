Addressing the challenge of remote project monitoring in crisis and conflict situations – a mobile data approach

The good news first: development actors are not shying away from fragility, conflict and violence (FCV) and their programs are getting more ambitious and challenging. Now, the bad news: access to those in need in FCV is shrinking fast. Rising violence against aid workers has been an obstacle in recent years. The current pandemic - and the associated travel constraints - is a new blow to the ambition of leaving no one behind.

Against this backdrop, the burning question is: Can you really manage an aid project from the distance?

The Monitoring Automated for Real Time Analysis (MARTA) is a practical approach that we developed to tackle the challenge of remote project monitoring during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Our premise is that if this approach worked in such a complex emergency setting, it could be useful anywhere.

Ebola in DRC: the perfect storm

For the first time, an Ebola epidemic was developing in a zone of active conflict. The situation got quickly out of control: cases were surging and health responders were under attack. The World Health Organization declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the highest level of alert.

A factor in the initial failure to curb infections had been communities resisting public health recommendations, often violently. The Ebola response strategy was updated to address communities' grievances with a large public works program (i.e. jobs and infrastructure) and thereby improving acceptance of medical teams in Ebola hotspots.

Given the stakes and risks in deploying this emergency program, and the lack of physical access to project sites due to the geography, the violence and the epidemic, remote monitoring became paramount. This is when MARTA came to live.

A simple, yet powerful operational nudge

Inspired by the Geo-Enabling Monitoring and Supervision (GEMS) initiative, MARTA leverages the power of mobile data collection tools like KoBoToolBox to create a portfolio of high-frequency surveys. Local students are equipped with smartphones and trained to fill in pre-coded weekly questionnaires about the progress of the works, the well-being of beneficiaries, and the perceptions of communities. Data is then uploaded to a secured server for remote access and analysis.

MARTA was successfully piloted with the support of the State and Peacebuilding Fund, collecting more than 100,000 field surveys, including photos and GPS coordinates during the first year. We continuously crunched these two million data points to monitor implementation in quasi-real time and remotely, tracking key project indicators, spotting developing risks, and documenting results.

Fast to deploy, cost effective, community friendly, and privacy safe, this customized system has been key in the successful implementation of the program in a low capacity, hard to reach, and high-risk environment. We are now scaling up MARTA to monitor the entire World Bank's social protection portfolio (community infrastructure, cash transfers, and public works) in DRC.