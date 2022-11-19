Advanced search
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show on opening night

11/19/2022 | 11:12am EST
STORY: Adele has kicked off her delayed Las Vegas concerts - 10 months after she angered fans by postponing shows at the last minute.

Those who attended the chart-topper's first "Weekends with Adele" show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage - and seemed to forgive her for the postponement.

The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

Fans in the crowd said the show felt intimate and they were moved by her performance of hits including "Hello" and "Easy on Me."

"I might go as far as to say life changing. I really felt... I was telling my brother that it felt like an out-of-body experience the whole time."

"She comes out into the audience. I mean, it's just... she was wonderful. And I can't believe she gets nervous. Like, why does she get nervous for peasants like us? We just revel in her gloriousness . She was wonderful."

The British singer faced a backlash in January, when in a tearful video she apologized to fans saying she could not perform the shows.

She said half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic had caused delivery delays.

Adele said her team had "tried absolutely everything" but it had "been impossible to finish the show."

The concerts were due to begin the next day and some fans were making their way to Nevada when they got the news.

On Thursday night, the singer-songwriter shared a picture of herself on Instagram during a rehearsal.

"I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited ..." she wrote.

The 34-year-old Briton is scheduled to play in Vegas through March.


© Reuters 2022
