Adelphic Accelerates Platform Innovation

Improved QPS Efficiency, Advanced Machine Learning and Enhanced User Interface Address Evolving Needs of Programmatic Media Buyers

Viant®, a people-based advertising software company, today announced new capabilities for Adelphic, its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, that will further advance brand and agency advertising across the digital ecosystem. Adelphic’s innovations and momentum are fueled by the industry’s increased demand for omnichannel, programmatic advertising solutions.

Adelphic’s recent software advances to address the needs of brands and agencies buying programmatically, include:

Viant’s patent on quickly matching demand and supply is significantly improving Adelphic’s Queries Per Second (QPS) efficiency. Higher QPS at lower latency enables our clients to better fulfill their budgets while achieving the highest levels of campaign performance.

Machine learning, specifically deep learning, is deployed throughout the software at no additional cost. Fraud detection, viewability prediction, goal optimization and bid shading are all powered by deep learning, providing peace of mind to our clients when managing and optimizing their campaigns.

Enhanced user interface with improved experiences on menus, search functionality, interaction elements and workflow aggregate key metrics and insights exactly where they are needed, improving client workflow efficiency.

“These platform improvements make it even easier for our clients to plan, buy and measure at scale while delivering the transparency and performance they expect,” said Fabrizio Blanco, Viant’s CTO. “Our clients’ satisfaction and productivity while using our software is our primary focus and will continue to be critical to our success going forward.”

Adelphic has also delivered a 95% customer satisfaction rating over the past 3 years. “Our recent improvements will support the increased demand we’ve seen and will better address the campaign needs of our clients,” added Blanco.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables ad buyers to plan, buy and measure their advertising investments. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic®, provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices, and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005682/en/