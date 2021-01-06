Adeptrix Closes Series A Financing to Commercialize BAMS™ Bioanalytical Reagents for Life Science Research

Adeptrix Corp, the developer of advanced bioanalytical tools based on its proprietary BAMS™ (Bead Assisted Mass Spectrometry) platform technology, today announced the closing of its Series A investment round with Bruker Corporation as a new minority investor. The proceeds will go toward accelerating commercialization of multiple BAMS products and establishing custom BAMS assay development service for pharma, clinical, and food-science customers. Adeptrix has recently entered into several research collaborations, leveraging its unique approach, to develop tools for accurate, rapid and easy-to-use COVID-19 diagnostics. The Adeptrix BAMS assay will be used for the direct detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection by targeting viral proteins such as the spike glycoprotein and the nucleocapsid protein, and it also can be expanded to enable routine use of MALDI MS for other viruses to advance future clinical virology research.

Highly specific immunoassay platform for MALDI-TOF MS applications

Adeptrix’ BAMS technology is a multiplexed immunoassay platform for targeted analysis of proteins and protein fragments by MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. By measuring each immunoassay in thousands of channels using MALDI mass spectrometry, BAMS delivers greater analytical precision and specificity for drug discovery, diagnostics, and food safety testing applications. BAMS allows detection of protein biomarkers that have remained inaccessible to the conventional immunoassays and PCR-mediated tests, including post-translational modifications, point mutations and protein degradation products that play a key role in developmental and disease biology.

Dr. Vladislav Bergo, Chief Executive Officer at Adeptrix, said: "We are excited to partner with Bruker to pursue the next stage in our company’s growth and make Adeptrix products available to customers worldwide. The timing is right to facilitate integration of MALDI-based mass spectrometry into protein immunoassays for development of high precision analytical solutions, as it enables monitoring important functional and regulatory changes within proteins that occur during disease progression."

Dr. Jeffrey C. Silva, Chief Technology Officer at Adeptrix, added: “In the area of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, BAMS MALDI-MS was able to monitor various levels of heterogeneity of key biomarkers such as beta-amyloid and tau protein in cerebrospinal fluid fractions (CSF) and brain tissue, to distinguish between normal and disease states. This demonstrates the potential of BAMS technology for biomarker validation studies as thousands of samples can be quickly analyzed both at the protein or the peptide level, and converted into a rapid test.”

Dr. Rohan A. Thakur, EVP of Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry at Bruker Daltonics, commented: “Our partnership with Adeptrix is important as it enables wider access to critical BAMS assay technology for translational research using MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, which is capable of analyzing thousands of samples per day. Our partnership is expected to accelerate collaborations with developers of antibodies and other affinity reagents to expand the range of available protein biomarker Affi-BAMS assays for liquid biopsies, cell and tissue-based applications.”

About Adeptrix Corp – https://www.adeptrix.com/

Adeptrix Corp is a developer and manufacturer of analytical reagents and assays that are based on the company’s proprietary platform technology termed Bead Assisted Mass Spectrometry (BAMS). BAMS™ is an innovative and powerful analytical platform that allows immunoassays to be measured by MALDI mass spectrometry for rapid, precise and sensitive target analyte detection. The BAMS platform technology is both multiplexed (capable of measuring multiple target analytes in a single assay) and high-throughput (capable of measuring hundreds to thousands of assays per day), making it amenable for a wide range of bio-analytical applications in drug development, basic research and clinical diagnostics. The current inventory of BAMS reagents have been configured for protein analysis in the fields of neurology, oncology and epigenetics. Over 30 assays are planned for release in Q1 2021.

Adeptrix will develop and commercialize BAMS assay kits for virology research and clinical diagnostics, both directly and via its strategic partners’ worldwide sales and marketing teams. The assays will be developed specifically to leverage the large installation base of MALDI instruments in Pharma and Academia.

https://www.adeptrix.com/pdf/2020_ASMS_ADX-JCS%20Poster_051520_FINAL_1220pm-a.pdf

