Aderant Acquires American LegalNet

01/05/2022 | 09:12am EST
Combining the best of both organizations, Aderant poised to capitalize on cloud-based practice of law technology.

Aderant, a leading global provider of business software to law firms, announced today the acquisition of American LegalNet (ALN), a respected provider of court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions. Aderant and ALN customers will now have access to an expanded suite of best-in-class solutions that will further enable law firms to meet the demands of their clients today while preparing for the future.

ALN was founded in 1996 by Erez Bustan and is based in Los Angeles, California, with employees throughout the US and in Hyderabad, India. Today ALN is a premier provider of “Desktop to Courthouse” litigation workflow solutions that include eDockets, Docket Direct, Forms WorkFlow, Smart Dockets, Docket Alerts and eFiling Portal. With the release of the ALN Cloud in March of 2021, ALN was first-to-market with a true cloud solution definitively advancing the legal tech space.

With more and more firms embracing a cloud-first strategy, Aderant’s acquisition of ALN will combine their cloud technology with the undisputed market-leading rules calendaring solution, CompuLaw, further cementing Aderant’s position as the number one solution in the legal industry. Over the coming months, Aderant will strategically combine the best features of both ALN eDockets and CompuLaw to create a native cloud calendaring and docketing solution.

“We are thrilled to welcome ALN to the Aderant family. At Aderant, we wake up every day with one thing on our minds: bringing best-in-class software to the legal market. We are confident that pairing ALN Cloud with our market-leading CompuLaw rules solution will allow us to do just that,” said Aderant President and CEO Chris Cartrett. “Erez has built an incredible organization, and we look forward to what our teams will do together.”

“Joining forces with Aderant will provide the ALN organization and its clients with the absolute best legal technology on the market. Supporting the work of the lawyers and their staff has always been at the core of what we wanted to accomplish,” said Erez Bustan, CEO of American LegalNet. “We are excited to have found a home that is already accelerating the speed of innovation within the legal technology industry and are proud to now be a part of that.”

Since 2011, Aderant has successfully acquired and integrated over a dozen software providers. In acquiring American LegalNet, Aderant reiterates its commitment to redefining legal industry standards through the introduction of groundbreaking solutions.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500®, Fortune 500®, and the Russell 1000® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
