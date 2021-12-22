Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aderant CompuLaw Cited as #1 Litigation Docketing Solution in ILTA's 2021 Technology Survey

12/22/2021 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Firms Rely on CompuLaw for Risk Protection, Up-to-Date Courts and Rules Information, and Accurate Critical Dates and Deadlines

CompuLaw, the leading legal calendar, docket and matter management solution from Aderant®, ranked #1 in the Primary General Litigation Docketing (rules-based) Calendaring Software category in the recently published 2021 ILTA Technology Survey.

ILTA, the International Legal Technology Association, found that a full one-third (33%) of survey respondents use CompuLaw, with the next-best solution securing only 15%, definitively emphasizing CompuLaw’s stronghold as the market leader. CompuLaw dominated every category across firms ranging from 50 – 700+ lawyers according to the Survey.

CompuLaw is the most widely used legal calendaring, docket and matter management solution available today. A missed date or deadline can mean the difference between winning or losing a case, and calendar-related errors account for nearly one-third of malpractice claims filed. 54% of AmLaw 100 firms and 700+ total law firms use CompuLaw to reduce the risk of malpractice exposure from calendar-related errors, and reduce potential human errors with rules-based, configurable date calculations.

Covering more than 2500 jurisdictions in the United States, the CompuLaw technology platform is uniquely backed by a full-time, Aderant-employed team of licensed American attorneys who are constantly monitoring for any changes or amendments to U.S. court rules.

CompuLaw Vision provides docketing professionals with a structured, organized interface to enter in and manage data and deadlines. CompuLaw MyView allows lawyers and client-facing staff the ability to view deadlines, create reports and schedule reports for automatic delivery. Also, CompuLaw integrates with Outlook email and calendar as well as several legal document management systems and Aderant’s Handshake Knowledge Management solution.

“We are incredibly proud that the 2021 ILTA Technology Survey reinforced CompuLaw’s position as the leading docketing solution for lawyers,” said Chris Cartrett, President of Aderant. “CompuLaw is one of the most trusted brands in the legal industry because of the incredible team of lawyers and technologists behind it. We are very grateful that their hard work continues to be recognized.”

For more information about CompuLaw, visit https://www.aderant.com/solutions-calendaring-compulaw/.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 500 ® and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pCorporate Update
AQ
02:40pCanada expands aid programs to fight Omicron, says worse yet to come
RE
02:38pBig Tech critics ask Raimondo for meeting after critique of European proposals
RE
02:37pMERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Real
PU
02:37pKRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : wins corporate debt sale auction in Italy
PU
02:37pCTA Update on Border/Domestic Vaccine Mandates
PU
02:37pDCR is extending through June 27, 2022 temporary no-action relief for registered derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs) from the amended daily reporting requirements in CFTC Regulation 39.19(c)(1), so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of the regulation. DCR also is extending through January 27, 2023 relief from the amended reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C), so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of the regulation.
PU
02:37pDOD is taking a no-action position with respect to certain Part 43 and Part 45 swap reporting obligations for swaps transitioning under the ISDA LIBOR fallback provisions from referencing certain London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBORs) to referencing risk-free rates (RFRs) following the cessation or non-representativeness of those LIBORs on December 31, 2021. (ARRC No-Action Relief Request)
PU
02:37pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Announces Paul Lowe as Head of New Corporate Banking Division - December 22, 2021
PU
02:37pFORMER U.K. CULTURE MINISTER SAYS THE PARTHENON MARBLES SHOULD BE RETURNED TO GREECE : ‘It Would Be a Wonderful Thing'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bad news accumulate for the British economy
2Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud

HOT NEWS