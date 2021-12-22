Aderant CompuLaw Cited as #1 Litigation Docketing Solution in ILTA's 2021 Technology Survey

Law Firms Rely on CompuLaw for Risk Protection, Up-to-Date Courts and Rules Information, and Accurate Critical Dates and Deadlines

CompuLaw, the leading legal calendar, docket and matter management solution from Aderant®, ranked #1 in the Primary General Litigation Docketing (rules-based) Calendaring Software category in the recently published 2021 ILTA Technology Survey.

ILTA, the International Legal Technology Association, found that a full one-third (33%) of survey respondents use CompuLaw, with the next-best solution securing only 15%, definitively emphasizing CompuLaw’s stronghold as the market leader. CompuLaw dominated every category across firms ranging from 50 – 700+ lawyers according to the Survey.

CompuLaw is the most widely used legal calendaring, docket and matter management solution available today. A missed date or deadline can mean the difference between winning or losing a case, and calendar-related errors account for nearly one-third of malpractice claims filed. 54% of AmLaw 100 firms and 700+ total law firms use CompuLaw to reduce the risk of malpractice exposure from calendar-related errors, and reduce potential human errors with rules-based, configurable date calculations.

Covering more than 2500 jurisdictions in the United States, the CompuLaw technology platform is uniquely backed by a full-time, Aderant-employed team of licensed American attorneys who are constantly monitoring for any changes or amendments to U.S. court rules.

CompuLaw Vision provides docketing professionals with a structured, organized interface to enter in and manage data and deadlines. CompuLaw MyView allows lawyers and client-facing staff the ability to view deadlines, create reports and schedule reports for automatic delivery. Also, CompuLaw integrates with Outlook email and calendar as well as several legal document management systems and Aderant’s Handshake Knowledge Management solution.

“We are incredibly proud that the 2021 ILTA Technology Survey reinforced CompuLaw’s position as the leading docketing solution for lawyers,” said Chris Cartrett, President of Aderant. “CompuLaw is one of the most trusted brands in the legal industry because of the incredible team of lawyers and technologists behind it. We are very grateful that their hard work continues to be recognized.”

For more information about CompuLaw, visit https://www.aderant.com/solutions-calendaring-compulaw/.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 500 ® and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005425/en/