Aderant : Selects Legal Technology Sales Expert Scott Moretti to Lead Eastern U.S. Region

Legal Technology Business Development Leader Joins Aderant Team After Nearly Two Decades of Stellar Sales Achievement in the Industry

ATLANTA - June 24, 2021 - Today, Aderant® announced it has appointed Scott Moretti as Senior Director of Sales for the Eastern U.S. region. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, selected Moretti for this key leadership position due to his longstanding track record of success in legal tech sales. Moretti fills the position recently vacated by Kevin Standing when Standing retired after nearly 25 years with Aderant.

Moretti will be involved in business development for all products within Aderant's broad spectrum of solutions. In his new position, he will be responsible for the sales strategy, pipeline development, establishing and maintaining strategic alliances, and mentoring sales team members.

Moretti has extensive industry knowledge with more than two decades of regional, national, and global sales experience in the legal tech vertical. He most recently served as a senior director of sales with a focus on practice management systems at another industry provider. Moretti's move to the Aderant team will be a reunion with past colleagues, clients, and partners from throughout his 20-year career.

'Scott knows legal tech and is a proven sales professional and leader,' said Chris Cartrett, Executive Vice President at Aderant. 'Having spent nearly 20 successful years working in the legal tech industry, we will benefit significantly from Scott's expertise, contacts, and talent for business development. We are thrilled to welcome him to our sales leadership team and look forward to the impact he will have on our business.'

Moretti remarked, 'I am extremely excited to be joining the Aderant team, an incredible legal technology company that has been laser-focused on taking care of their customers and raising the bar in the industry. Aderant delivers a comprehensive suite of market-leading, innovative solutions that truly help law firms across the globe increase efficiency and profitability. I look forward to leading the Eastern U.S. sales team to new levels of achievement, further contributing to Aderant's amazing success and momentum.'

To learn more about career opportunities at Aderant, click here.

Disclaimer

ADERANT Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
