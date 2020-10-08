Adhesive Tapes Market | Growing Construction Industry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global adhesive tapes market size is poised to grow by USD 17.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Factors including increasing government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects such as railways and highways and the rising number of public-private partnerships for infrastructure development have fueled the growth of the construction industry. This propels the demand for adhesive tapes as these are used for sealing, bonding, and filling gaps in internal glazing and partition systems. Moreover, they also help in the permanent bonding of the metal frames to glass in interior and exterior curtain wall systems. Additionally, the growing urban population is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the construction industry, which is encouraging investors to construct more residential buildings. Thus, increasing the need for adhesive tapes for protection of glazing components and insulated glass units. This will influence the growth of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major adhesive tapes market growth came from Polypropylene materials segment. These materials are used in packing or electric insulation applications such as tamper-evident tapes, strapping tapes, and carton sealing tapes. These are reasonably priced and are used as an alternative to PVC in various applications. Moreover, these tapes exhibit dielectric and physical properties, making them the ideal raw material for adhesive tapes.

APAC had the largest adhesive tapes market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth of end-user industries such as consumer durables, automotive, and construction in the region are some of the factors that will significantly influence adhesive tapes market growth in this region.

The global adhesive tapes market is fragmented. 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these adhesive tapes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global adhesive tapes market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Demand for Eco-friendly Adhesive Tapes will be a Key Market Trend

The demand for eco-friendly adhesive tapes is increasing as they are recyclable and biodegradable, and are made from recycled products. Eco-friendly tapes are highly preferred in various industries such as food, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing as they do not contain hydrocarbons or solvents that harm the environment or the user. They also help in reducing carbon footprints. 3M offers Scotch Magic Eco-Friendly Tape, which is made up of more than 75% recycled or renewable materials.

Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist adhesive tapes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adhesive tapes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adhesive tapes market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adhesive tapes market vendors

