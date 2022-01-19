Adimab Provides 2021 Update on Clinical Pipeline

- 12 New Partner Programs Entered Clinical Development in 2021 -

- Total of 55 Clinical Programs Initiated to Date -

Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that 12 new partner programs entered clinical development in 2021, including programs by Biotheus, Dragonfly, IASO, Iconic, Innovent, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, and Surface Oncology. This brings the total number of Adimab partner programs that have entered the clinic to 55.

The most advanced program from Adimab’s platform is Tyvyt® (Sintilimab), currently marketed in China by Innovent and Lilly. In 2021, Innovent and Lilly filed a BLA with the FDA for approval in the United States.

There are currently six additional programs in pivotal trials.

“It’s been exciting to see so many of our partners’ programs advance into the clinic. Over the last four years alone we have seen 45 new programs enter clinical trials. In addition to the volume, the success these programs are having in the clinic is remarkable,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab.

In 2021, Adimab partners exercised 10 commercial licenses to advance programs into development, bringing the total number of optioned programs to more than 85. Partners exercising commercial options in 2021 include Biotheus, Bristol Myers Squibb, IGM Biosciences, Immunitas Therapeutics, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Regeneron, Sanofi, and Therini, among others.

“Our goal has always been long term value creation and alignment with our partners – we win when they win. This philosophy has focused the organization on quality and ultimately enabling clinical success for our partners. Today’s announcement highlights how well we are doing against this important metric,” said Tillman Gerngross, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adimab.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for bispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with 95 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating 425 therapeutic programs, 55 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Cygnal, Dragonfly, iOmx, NextPoint, Pliant, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Acceleron, Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.

