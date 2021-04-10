Log in
09 April 2021 12:19
Adjustment to parameters in the Nord Pool collateral model

Nord Pool would like to make you aware that the risk price parameters used in our margin model for the calculation of collateral calls is being adjusted. The changes will be effective for collateral calls due Friday 16 April at 11:00 CET onwards.

The adjustment implemented is in line with section 15.4 of the Nord Pool Clearing Rules.

You can view the updated risk price parameters online here.

About Nord Pool
Nord Pool, Europe's leading power market, delivers efficient, simple and secure trading across Europe. The company offers day-ahead and intraday trading, clearing and settlement to customers regardless of size or location. Today 360 companies from 20 countries trade on Nord Pool's markets.

Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, the UK, Central Western Europe (covering Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and The Netherlands) and Poland. Nord Pool is a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in 15 European countries, while also servicing power markets in Croatia and Bulgaria. In 2020 Nord Pool had a total turnover of 995 TWh traded power. The company has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, London and Berlin.

Nord Pool has 25 years of power market experience built on offering flexibility, transparency, innovation, greater choice and participation to our customers.

Oslo, 9 April 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Nord Pool Clearing Operations, clearing@nordpoolgroup.com

Disclaimer

Nord Pool ASA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 00:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
