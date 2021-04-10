Back to listings 09 April 2021 12:19 Adjustment to parameters in the Nord Pool collateral model

Nord Pool would like to make you aware that the risk price parameters used in our margin model for the calculation of collateral calls is being adjusted. The changes will be effective for collateral calls due Friday 16 April at 11:00 CET onwards.

The adjustment implemented is in line with section 15.4 of the Nord Pool Clearing Rules.

You can view the updated risk price parameters online here.

Oslo, 9 April 2021.

