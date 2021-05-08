Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adjustment to parameters in the Nord Pool collateral model

05/08/2021 | 08:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to listings
07 May 2021 10:03
Adjustment to parameters in the Nord Pool collateral model

Nord Pool would like to make you aware that the risk price parameters used in our margin model for the calculation of collateral calls is being adjusted. The changes will be effective for collateral calls due Friday 14 May at 11:00 CET onwards.

The adjustment implemented is in line with section 15.4 of the Nord Pool Clearing Rules.

You can view the updated risk price parameters online here.

About Nord Pool
Nord Pool, Europe's leading power market, delivers efficient, simple and secure trading across Europe. The company offers day-ahead and intraday trading, clearing and settlement to customers regardless of size or location. Today 360 companies from 20 countries trade on Nord Pool's markets.

Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, the UK, Central Western Europe (covering Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and The Netherlands) and Poland. Nord Pool is a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in 15 European countries, while also servicing power markets in Croatia and Bulgaria. In 2020 Nord Pool had a total turnover of 995 TWh traded power. The company has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, London and Berlin.

Nord Pool has 25 years of power market experience built on offering flexibility, transparency, innovation, greater choice and participation to our customers.

Oslo, 7 May 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Nord Pool Clearing Operations, clearing@nordpoolgroup.com

Next message

Disclaimer

Nord Pool ASA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 00:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:32aAIRASIA  : Teleport by airasia Ramps Up Benefits for Delivery Partners
PU
01:26aDOHA BANK Q P S C  : Covid-19 Acts As a Catalyst for New Digital Business Models
PU
01:23aTESLA  : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'
RE
12:38aWANHUA CHEMICAL  : wins “Excellence Award” from Axalta
PU
12:28aTESLA  : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'
RE
12:02aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CNBKA, STAY, HGV, HWCC, LEAF, MFNC, NCBS and SPRT
PR
05/09Elon musk says he is "first person with aspergers" to host saturday night live
RE
05/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BELLUS Health Inc. - BLU
GL
05/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. - SQBG
GL
05/08WEIBO  : Q1 2021 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'
2VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Virgin Ga..
3LEAF GROUP LTD. : LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CNBKA, STAY, HGV, HWCC, LEAF, MFNC..
4ELON MUSK SAYS HE IS "FIRST PERSON WITH ASPERGERS" TO HOST SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Q1 2021 Weibo Corp Earnings Conference Call

HOT NEWS