Adlumin Announces Membership with the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI)

The cybersecurity company joins the CBAI community to bring its patented grade security and compliance automation platform to community banks.

Last month, Adlumin became an associate member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), allowing the company to expand its reach and provide community bankers in the state of Illinois with security and compliance solutions.

The Community Bankers Association of Illinois’ mission is to provide its members a competitive edge by effectively aggregating political, economic and marketing power. CBAI is dedicated to helping community banks stay competitive to benefit their customers and the communities they serve. This is accomplished by delivering quality education, effective political representation, and essential products and services. Its mission will continue to be pursued with integrity, equal representation, professionalism, vision and responsiveness.

“We are excited that Adlumin Inc. has joined CBAI associate membership and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Valerie Johnston, SVP of Communications at CBAI. “Adlumin is an ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator 1.0 graduate that provides an excellent fintech solution for community banks that we feel our members will find very valuable.”

Adlumin’s patented platform will provide CBAI members with cybersecurity solutions, including world-class analytics and machine learning, one-touch compliance reporting and automation tools and integrated threat intelligence. It will also offer a 24/7 search for compromised accounts on the deep and dark web, a managed compliance, detection, and response (MCDR) service, 90-minute deployment and more.

“The decision to join CBAI came easily, and we are honored to be a part of such an impactful community of bankers,” says Robert Johnston, Adlumin CEO. “Our company will leave a lasting impression on the CBAI community by providing the security tools and expertise they need to comply, detect, prioritize and respond in real-time.”

The Adlumin team has years of experience working with community banks around the country. The company is excited to support CBAI’s advocacy and education efforts, which are dedicated to keeping community banks informed on industry-related issues, events and more.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, advanced security and compliance automation platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.

