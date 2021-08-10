Adlumin Announces Sponsorship with International Legal Technology Association (ILTA)

The company is a silver sponsor of ILTA, bringing its patented security solution to law firms and corporate legal departments worldwide.

Today, Adlumin announced it is a Silver Corporate Sponsor of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA). The company will expand its reach and provide members with security and compliance solutions.

ILTA’s membership consists of international firms and law departments of all sizes and practice areas. The association was built on core values including, fostering “diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the ILTA community” and providing “relevant, timely and accurate information.” Further, it values the nurturing of skills and talents to promote professional development, success and more.

“We are excited to welcome Adlumin into the ILTA community as a Silver Sponsor,” said Joy Heath Rush, CEO of ILTA. “We believe that Adlumin will provide our members with powerful cybersecurity solutions and look forward to building a mutually beneficial and impactful relationship.”

Adlumin’s patented security and compliance automation platform will provide ILTA members with world-class cybersecurity solutions and exclusive features such as one-touch compliance reporting and automation tools, integrated threat intelligence, User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), a 24/7 search for compromised accounts on the deep and dark web and more.

“Joining ILTA was an easy decision because here at Adlumin, we believe that cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to the legal services,” said Timothy Evans, SVP of Adlumin. “We are excited to provide law departments and firms with automated security, ensuring their sensitive data remains airtight.”

As the company embarks on its journey with ILTA, Evans will be heading to ILTACON 2021, August 22-26th at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas to speak as part of an expert panel discussion concerning how to handle vulnerabilities. Evans will discuss best practices for new developments in vulnerability scanning and methods for law practices.

The company looks forward to supporting ILTA members through cost-effective and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, a team of dedicated experts available 24/7, compliance reporting tools, educational resources and more.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, advanced security and compliance automation platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.

