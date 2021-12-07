Adlumin Secures $25 Million in Series B Funding

The cybersecurity company received funding that will support the extraordinary growth of its managed security services platform built for the channel.

Today, Adlumin announced its $25 million Series B round of funding led by SYN Ventures and First In Ventures™ with strategic investments from the Independent Community Bankers of America, BankTech Ventures, Leawood Venture Capital and others.

Adlumin is the leading managed security services automation platform built for channel delivery. Its technology significantly enhances the efficacy of its customers’ existing security stack by unifying data streams on-premises and in the cloud. With a 90-minute installation time, immediate time to value and serverless scalability, Adlumin is the superior capability for organizations looking to provide their customers unparalleled security and compliance services.

“Adlumin has built a powerful solution in the managed security market and we’re extremely impressed by the company’s technology and growth to date,” said Jay Leek, Managing Partner and Co-founder at SYN Ventures. “Leading their Series B funding provides us with the opportunity to help Robert and his team scale their mission and enable more security operation center teams, channel partners and downstream customers to accomplish any security task, whether on-premises or in the cloud, all within a single platform.”

This Series B funding will further fuel Adlumin’s explosive growth, making significant investments in its product and channel partners. The company opened the new year by adding hundreds of customers to their technology, a trend that continues with increasing velocity. It also received two patents for its serverless data analytics architecture. Adlumin was recently ranked No. 170 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and was recognized in the security category of CRN’s 2021 Emerging Vendors list.

“This funding is a renewal of Adlumin’s commitment to perfection on behalf of our partners and customers,” said Robert Johnston, CEO at Adlumin. “Armed with new capital, we will be making massive investments in our channel program, enabling our partners to make an even bigger impact by delivering our leading security analytics technology to customers across the globe.”

The company is continuously evolving by developing additional integrations and value propositions, raising the bar for advanced capabilities. This funding round will propel Adlumin forward, expanding the company’s product vision to deliver the command center for security operations.

Adlumin is prepared for this next chapter of its trailblazing journey. The company looks forward to taking its platform to new levels while elevating its brand and legacy along the way.

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, managed security services platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.

