Adlumin Selected as a 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree

11/16/2021 | 03:22pm EST
As a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry, the company was selected as an honoree among other innovative tech companies

Today, Adlumin announced that it was selected as a 2021 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 honoree for the second year in a row. The company joins the list with other innovative companies throughout the Greater Washington region.

Each year, NVTC announces the top tech companies, executives and NextGen leaders in the Greater Washington technology region that are driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions and leading growth. This year, NVTC had over 130 nominations from companies, executives and NextGen leaders.

“While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that Adlumin is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC.

Adlumin has had a remarkable year, full of growth and advancements. The company ranked No.170 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and built new features into its platform, such as a Google Workspace integration, a CMMC assessment feature and much more. Additionally, Adlumin received its second patent, monopolizing systems and methods for finding anomalous log data.

“Adlumin is honored to be an NVTC Tech 100 honoree for the second year in a row and is proud to be a part of the tech community here in the Greater Washington region,” said Robert Johnston, CEO of Adlumin. “2021 has been a transformative year for our company and we look forward to building upon the momentum in the years to come.”

The company continues making a name for itself by expanding its platform features, serving new industries and more. As Adlumin looks ahead to 2022, it plans to continue leaving its impact on the tech community here in the Greater Washington region and beyond.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, advanced security and compliance automation platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.

www.adlumin.com

Follow Adlumin: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook


© Business Wire 2021
