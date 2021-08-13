Administrator's notification

13. 8. 2021

The Czech National Bank, authorised by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic to administer the issuance of government bonds of the Czech Republic, hereby announces that the payment of interest on

The Bond of the Czech Republic, 2007 - 2022, 4,70 % ISIN CZ0001001945 and the payment of interest on stripped coupon No. 14 ISIN CZ0000701446

to owners that owned these bonds on their securities accounts at the Czech Securities Centre as at the end of the record date, i.e. 12 August 2021, will commence on 13 September 2021. The interest will be paid by non-cash transfer based on a payment instruction made by the eligible person in writing.The payment instruction and documents necessary for the non-cash transfer of the interest on 13 September 2021 must be delivered to the administrator no later than on 2 September 2021 to the following address:

by mail:

Czech National Bank

Division 624

Na Příkopě 28

115 03 Prague 1

or in person:

CNB - Division 624

Mrs. Zimová, Mrss. Rottová, Mrs. Eichlerová, Mrs. Kohoutová

Na Příkopě 28

115 03 Prague 1

tel. 22441 2535, 2158, 3220, 3219