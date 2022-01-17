Administrator's notification

Log in
01/17/2022 | 08:25am EST
17. 1. 2022

The Czech National Bank, authorised by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic to administer the issuance of government bonds of the Czech Republic, hereby announces that the payment of interest on

The Bond of the Czech Republic, 2020 - 2025, 1,25% ISIN CZ0001005870 and the payment of interest on stripped coupon No. 2 ISIN CZ0000703962

to owners that owned these bonds on their securities accounts at the Czech Securities Centre as at the end of the record date, i.e. 15 January 2022, will commence on 14 February 2022. The interest will be paid by non-cash transfer based on a payment instruction made by the eligible person in writing.

The payment instruction and documents necessary for the non-cash transfer of the interest on 14 February 2022 must be delivered to the administrator no later than on 3 February 2022 to the following address:

by mail:
Czech National Bank
Division 624
Na Příkopě 28
115 03 Prague 1

or in person:
CNB - Division 624
Mrs. Zimová, Mrss Rottová, Mrss Volavková
Na Příkopě 28
115 03 Prague 1
tel. 22441 2535, 2158

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 13:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
