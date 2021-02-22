Admiral James Stavridis Joins Ankura Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced that Admiral James Stavridis, a retired four-star officer in the U.S. Navy, has joined the Ankura Board of Directors. Admiral Stavridis is an expert in global law and diplomacy and has been recognized for his outstanding leadership.

"Admiral Stavridis is a recognized strategist, leader, and scholar. It is an honor to welcome him to the Ankura Board," said Ankura Chairman, Philip Daddona. "His acclaimed expertise, guidance and worldly perspective, built over a lifetime of service, will be invaluable to our firm's strategic trajectory as we continue to expand our global presence. Jim's strong inner character and leadership experience will help us continue to build and strengthen our culture which is the foundation of our firm."

Admiral Stavridis is a renowned naval officer having served as the commander of the United States Southern Command where he oversaw all military operations in Latin America from 2006 to 2009. He led the NATO Alliance in global operations with responsibility for Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans, Syria, counter piracy and cybersecurity as commander of the United States European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe from 2009 to 2013. He was the first Navy officer to hold these distinguished positions. Earlier in his military career, he won the Battenberg Cup for commanding the top ship in the Atlantic Fleet and the Navy League John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership, along with more than 50 U.S. and international medals and decorations, including 28 from foreign nations.

Admiral Stavridis is currently an operating executive with a global investment firm and chair of the board of directors at an international consulting firm. He is chair emeritus of the board of directors of the U.S. Naval Institute and a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He is also a monthly columnist for TIME magazine and chief international security analyst for NBC News.

"I am excited to bring my expertise in cybersecurity, international and maritime law, global affairs and leadership to the team at Ankura," said Admiral Stavridis. "This is a rapidly growing consulting firm that remains grounded with deep and real integrity. I am looking forward to working alongside Phil and the rest of the leadership team to guide the firm's strategic vision and support its professionals in helping clients achieve their business goals."

A 1976 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Admiral Stavridis earned a doctorate of philosophy in international relations and a master of arts in law and diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, where he won the Gullion Prize as an outstanding student in his class.

About Ankura

