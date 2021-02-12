Adobe Collaborates with Easyship to Improve Shipping Solutions for Merchants

Easyship will provide turnkey, scalable global shipping solutions for Magento merchants.

Easyship, the leading shipping software for eCommerce, has been on a mission to make shipping, easy for global brands. Today, the software company takes an important step in that journey by becoming one of the two select automated shipping and fulfillment solutions for Magento merchants. Easyship is also now an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. With Easyship’s full-service shipping solutions, Magento customers will now have ownership of the entire shipping process and be able to increase conversions by gaining access to affordable multi-carrier solutions from around the world.

“We’re finding the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders has led to tremendous growth in eCommerce, driving adoption of online commerce throughout the world; in turn, positioning Easyship as a premier choice as merchant’s decide to further expand into new or emerging markets,” said Augustin Ceyrac, co-founder of Easyship. “We're thrilled to have been selected as a dedicated solution and shipping partner to meet merchant needs, on Magento Commerce. Now more than ever, it is imperative for enterprise merchants to provide stable, scalable shipping solutions for their customers.”

Easyship not only powers hundreds of Magento merchant’s backend operations for their eCommerce stores, but also provides services to enable Magento merchants to gain insights into their business trends and operate with 24/7 support to more seamlessly connect their growing community of buyers and sellers. This increased collaboration not only solidifies the long-standing relationship between Easyship and Adobe, but also formalizes the shared commitment to providing seamless access to frictionless service in the eCommerce space.

“With Easyship’s trusted courier network and seamless platform integration, many Magento merchants already rely on Easyship to power their shipping,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs for Adobe Experience Cloud. “With this new collaboration, Easyship will be one of the first partners to power label generation for Magento merchants, helping them further streamline their shipping solutions and drive revenue growth.”

Merchant capabilities include:

Dynamic rates at checkout based on the actual items in your customer’s cart (inclusive of taxes, duties and courier fees)

Instant access to a global courier network with over 250+ pre-negotiated rates

Automated customs paperwork for cross-border shipments

Advanced shipping rule functionality

Global tracking, address verification and custom branding

Plus, value added features, including 24/7 support and flexible insurance

Easyship is available for both Magento Commerce and Magento Open Source on the Magento Marketplace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005350/en/