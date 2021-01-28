Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adopt the intoPIX JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere® And Ease Your Live Video Workflow

01/28/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Super-fast encoding and decoding, with ultra-low latency video editing in HD, 4K and 8K

intoPIX, leading provider of innovative image processing solutions, announced today the launch of its JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere for video editing and live streaming. An innovative solution that significantly speeds up the pre- and post-production pipeline in JPEG XS format.

"Our plugin creates a perfect match between a versatile tool and the low-complexity, low latency codec that will preserve the picture quality" explains Justine Hecq, Product and Business Development Manager. "It grants Adobe Premiere users hassle-free access to 10 times the data space, compared to using uncompressed video."

Proxies are part of the master with the intoPIX JPEG XS Plugin:

The plugin allows quick (re)view of HD, 4K or 8K JPEG XS MXF files by just displaying a sub-resolution, which significantly reduces the bandwidth utilization and computational load during editing or playback. The plugin enables you to switch instantly between lower and full resolutions.

HD, 4K, 8K editing at the speed of light with a normal laptop and network:

The new Plugin is embedding the FastTICO-XS SDK and meets all the requirements to switch to a JPEG XS-based workflow effortlessly: super-fast encoding and decoding, support of all resolutions from HD, 4K to 8K, a wide range of pixel formats (4:2:2,4:4:4,…), MXF wrapping and audio support. Moreover, it does not require a high loading process: you can achieve all of this using a normal Intel or AMD processor.

With access to the standardized JPEG XS format, video editors can rely on the codec’s proven quality and features: visually lossless compression, robust over multiple encoding/decoding cycles, low latency and low complexity. Hence, now it is easy to replace all those SDI-based workflows and start streaming over standard networks using SMPTE 2110. Introducing the new “uncompressed-like” format guarantees you continued quality and low latency, but you will enjoy faster editing speed using much lower bandwidth.

Visit our website for more info about our JPEG XS Plugin for Adobe Premiere, get a trial access to test the solution and then make the best decision for your video workflow.

About JPEG XS for Live Video Production

JPEG XS, one of the latest additions of the JPEG standards family, is the missing link required to ease up a video editing workflow: space-saving compression by instantaneous encoding/decoding, meaning with zero-latency. JPEG XS is being deployed in new Live IP video workflows, in local production, remote production and Cloud-based production.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost and power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video.

www.intopix.com

>>Download images<<


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aOil falls on COVID-19-induced demand worries, stronger dollar
RE
03:12aTAALERI OYJ : Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area
PU
03:12aNEXT GENERATION OF SAFETY : The new NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTA® 10 offers ultimate winter grip, driving comfort and eco-friendliness
PU
03:12aNEW NOKIAN NORDMAN® STUDDED TIRES FOR NORTHERN WINTER WEATHER : Nokian Nordman 8 and Nokian Nordman 8 SUV – Balanced grip, reliable driving
PU
03:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Sales Representation Agreement for Silicon Carbide Sales in China and Taiwan, Trading Update and Notice of Interims Announcement
PU
03:10aSweet Earth Launches Line of CBD Cigarettes Sold Under Proprietary Brand Name Sweet Earth Smooth
NE
03:09aASTRAZENECA : launches Africa PUMUA Initiative to redefine asthma care in Africa The Africa PUMUA Initiative looks at addressing the barriers currently preventing access to care for patients with asthma
AQ
03:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day
PU
03:08aNeptune Energy commences Seagull drilling campaign
PU
03:08aStudio City Phase 2 shortlisted for BREEAM Awards 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ