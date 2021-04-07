Log in
Adoption of RFRs: Major Developments in 2021

04/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
April 7, 2021

The transition from interbank offered rates (IBORs) to alternative reference rates remains high on the agenda of policy-makers and market participants. The UK Financial Conduct Authority announcement on March 5, 2021 on the timing for the cessation or loss of representativeness of all 35 LIBOR settings gave market participants a clear set of deadlines across all currencies and tenors. This announcement, along with other major upcoming developments in 2021, should significantly accelerate LIBOR transition efforts.

This paper examines several major developments in 2021 that have been announced and/or are expected to occur related to the adoption of replacement benchmarks such as risk-free rates (RFRs). It also reviews the significant progress made on the transition from LIBOR and other IBORs to RFRs in 2020.

ISDA – International Swaps and Derivatives Association Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
