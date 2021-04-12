Adoption of digital technologies: Insights from a global survey initiative

According to our survey of Canadian firms, e-commerce is one of the most-adopted digital technologies, especially in the trade sector (Chart 1). This reflects retailers' shift to multichannel selling strategies (e.g., through websites and in stores). Not surprisingly, manufacturing firms find significant value in robotics, the Internet of Things and 3-D printing. Overall, large firms in Canada and around the world are ahead of small firms in adopting digital technologies. And US firms are ahead of Canadian and European firms.

Claims are often heard in the media that new technologies will allow firms to 'automate away' many jobs. We investigated the impact of digital transformation on the labour market by asking firms whether they anticipate changing their hiring plans. Results do not point to a massive digitally induced automation of employment, at least not in the near term. Many firms actually expect to hire more workers, especially those with digital skills and in areas where digital technologies are enabling stronger sales.

That said, large firms do expect that technology will allow them to automate processes and production, and they anticipate employing fewer people to get the same job done (Chart 2). On balance, the global results point to some expected downward pressure on employment, though less so in Canada.