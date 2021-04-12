Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Adoption of digital technologies: Insights from a global survey initiative

04/12/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to our survey of Canadian firms, e-commerce is one of the most-adopted digital technologies, especially in the trade sector (Chart 1). This reflects retailers' shift to multichannel selling strategies (e.g., through websites and in stores). Not surprisingly, manufacturing firms find significant value in robotics, the Internet of Things and 3-D printing. Overall, large firms in Canada and around the world are ahead of small firms in adopting digital technologies. And US firms are ahead of Canadian and European firms.

Claims are often heard in the media that new technologies will allow firms to 'automate away' many jobs. We investigated the impact of digital transformation on the labour market by asking firms whether they anticipate changing their hiring plans. Results do not point to a massive digitally induced automation of employment, at least not in the near term. Many firms actually expect to hire more workers, especially those with digital skills and in areas where digital technologies are enabling stronger sales.

That said, large firms do expect that technology will allow them to automate processes and production, and they anticipate employing fewer people to get the same job done (Chart 2). On balance, the global results point to some expected downward pressure on employment, though less so in Canada.

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES  : Air France-KLM to raise 1 billion euros via share issue
RE
02:17pWhite House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials
RE
02:15pRosengren says banks and businesses were just fully understanding the program when it was shut down
RE
02:15pRosengren says fed stopped the main street lending program too soon at the behest of treasury
RE
02:13pGM marketing spend will return to normal levels post pandemic
RE
02:09pRosengren says many employers have had to raise wages, even for relatively low wage positions
RE
02:09pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA  : to begin Warrior Met Unity Rallies, pay strike benefits
PU
02:08pRosengren says employers may have difficulty filling jobs if they wait too long to hire
RE
02:07pFed's Rosengren says U.S. economy should see significant rebound this year
RE
02:07pRosengren says restaurants and tourist spots are having difficulty finding workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ