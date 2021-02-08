Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adriane M. Schultea Joins Houston Trust Company

02/08/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston Trust Company is pleased to announce that Adriane M. Schultea has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Investments. In this role, Ms. Schultea will focus on investment operations, ensuring proper execution of investment strategies in client accounts, and compliance with fiduciary and regulatory issues.

Ms. Schultea previously served as Vice President, Client Service with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company for the past five years. Her nearly 20-year tenure in the wealth management space spans time at Goldman Sachs and Barclays after beginning her career in commodities trading at Enron in 2000.

“We are so pleased and excited to add Adriane to our Investments team,” said David R. Lummis, President and CEO. “Adriane’s experience in both client service and investment operations makes her an exciting addition to our growing business.”

Ms. Schultea holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Business from The University of Texas. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for Kids Meals Inc., the School Advisory Board at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, and the Finance TKO Committee for ReelAbilities Houston.

About Houston Trust Company

Houston Trust Company is the largest private, independent, full-service trust company in the state of Texas. Founded in 1994 by eight Houston families, the company has grown to serve over 300 relationships worldwide, all with roots in and ties to Texas, with more than $7 billion in assets under management.

As a true fiduciary, Houston Trust Company specializes in the transition of assets across generations, assisting families and individuals with estate and trust administration, management of multiple asset and property interests, and centralized management of their business affairs. Houston Trust Company focuses on four highly personalized service areas: fiduciary administration of trusts and estates; independent, third-party investment and asset management; support services for charitable trusts, endowments, and foundations; and family office services.

For more information on Houston Trust Company, please visit the company’s website at http://www.houstontrust.com.

Houston Trust Company | 3737 Buffalo Speedway, Suite 200 | Houston, Texas 77098

www.houstontrust.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aSCENTRE : Signals Reduced Distribution on Year, Better Rent Collection
DJ
11:47aKENNAMETAL : Prices $300 Million of Senior Notes
PR
11:47aSM ENERGY : CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2020
PU
11:47aNORTHERN OIL AND GAS : Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of Senior Notes
BU
11:46aInvestor Mark Ein looks to raise $600 mln through two more SPACs
RE
11:46aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Presents Results from Phase 3 ACIS Study in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treated with ERLEADA® (apalutamide) and ZYTIGA® (abiraterone acetate) Combination
PU
11:46aVONEX : Further Update to Orange Business Services Agreement
PU
11:46aWESTPAC BANKING : 09/02/2021 Westpac strengthens safeguards against abusive messages sent via payment transactions
PU
11:46aEATON VANCE : Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Mutual Funds On February 18, 2021 Will Be A Virtual Meeting
PR
11:46aPfister Debuts Several Innovative Features at KBIS 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives price to moon with $1.5 billion purchase
2BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
3NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
4SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
5RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ