Adroit's Anil Jaglan featured in Greenwich Associates webinar "The Latest in Fixed Income Trading Systems"

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading O/EMS provider Adroit Trading Technologies was honored to participate in Greenwich Associate's webinar, "The Latest in Fixed Income Trading Systems," on Tuesday, October 6th. Innovation in Fixed Income is the hottest topic in the industry and the webinar saw record interest.

Adroit's founder Anil Jaglan spoke at length about developments in FI EMS technology alongside AQR Capital's Jeremy Kohler and Dwayne Middleton of T. Rowe Price in a panel moderated by Kevin McPartland of Greenwich Associates.

"Discussing the future of fixed income trading was particularly exciting, as both Jeremy and Dwayne have deep expertise in fixed income markets and understand exactly how powerful the right EMS can be," said Mr. Jaglan after the webinar concluded.

There is tremendous change going on in rates, credit, and structured credit trading with increased electronification, new protocols, and new venues.

The discussion touched on Adroit's strengths as a trading platform that can both dramatically decrease transaction costs while freeing up traders to focus on strategy and complex trades. Adroit's unique modular design and sophisticated out-of-the-box logic make the platform a powerful tool for both traditional asset managers and hedge funds.

The session also addressed the difficult decision firms face when evaluating whether to build or buy their trading solution.

"I hope that one of the major takeaways of our conversation was that, while past vendors have broadly failed to deliver on FI trading platforms, buying is by far the most effective approach with the right product," Mr. Jaglan said Wednesday morning, "And Adroit stands out as the clear product leader in institutional-grade fixed income trading."

For those who missed the live webinar, a recording will be made available on Adroit Trading Technologies' website.

Adroit's Alta is the first multi-asset front office O/EMS solution designed explicitly for buy-side firms. It is designed from the ground-up to handle the intricacies of trading complex OTC assets - Swaps, FI, and FX.

