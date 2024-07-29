Adsure Services PLC - Adsure Services PLC - holding company for business assurance services provider TIAA Ltd - Announces results for year ended March 31. Total revenue rises 3.4% to GBP9.30 million from GBP8.99 million a year prior. Pretax profit up 72% to GBP471,000 from GBP274,000. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up 33% to GBP876,000 from GBP657,000. Cash balance of GBP1.1 million at March 31 up from GBP1.9 million last year. Has proposed 0.99 pence dividend subject to approval at October general meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Limn says: "Our growth strategy is underpinned by three defined objectives; to achieve organic growth, enter new markets, and enhance our technological capabilities.

"Our outlook is promising, and we have excellent visibility over our revenue in the years to come due to the long-term nature of our contracts, which deliver us recurring revenues. We look forward to expanding our relationships with existing customers by providing them with additional services, while welcoming new customers. We are identifying new markets and expect to execute plans to enter these markets in the upcoming period."

Current share price: 30.00 pence

12-month change: down 33%

