AdvanceClub Launches to Inspire and Advance Esports Gamers of All Skill Levels

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvanceClub today announced the launch of its global platform dedicated to inspiring and advancing esports gamers of all skill levels by providing opportunities to learn, train and play with the world’s best pros. AdvanceClub has partnered with Bugha, the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Champion and MrSavage, the Fortnite DreamHack Anaheim Champion, to empower every gamer to achieve their own greatness.



Esports are growing quickly in popularity with a global audience of just under 500 million people, a market that will top $1 billion in 2020 and a forecasted annual growth rate of over 10 percent. This explosive growth has created a hyper competitive environment filled with intense social pressure for gamers and unlike traditional sports, the learning and training infrastructure for esports is still in its infancy. AdvanceClub was founded to address this significant opportunity by providing gamers with the inspiration, learning, training and practice resources they need to realize their full potential.

“My Advance Class was created so I could give back to my loyal fans and the Fortnite community,” said Bugha. “Every day on stream I’m asked for advice on things like how to prepare, how to improve and how to manage different in-game situations. I’ve partnered with AdvanceClub to create my personal Advance Class as a way to answer all of these questions and make it simple to watch all in one location. I really hope all the lessons and insights I've provided in my Advance Class will be beneficial for all Fortnite gamers and enthusiasts.”

AdvanceClub is built on three pillars: Learn, Train and Play. The learning pillar is comprised of Advance Class and Club Now video content. Advance Classes are cinematic, comprehensive documentary-style video series created by the world’s best pros. AdvanceClub launches today with Advance Classes from Bugha and MrSavage, who share timeless insights, strategies, techniques and tips for Fortnite which are not available anywhere else online.

To complement Advance Classes, AdvanceClub has partnered with top analysts and casters in the game community to create timely, entertaining and informative video content to be released on a regular basis and featured in the Club Now section of the site.

In addition to the learning pillar, AdvanceClub members also have access to experienced, vetted coaches for training sessions such as personalized VOD reviews or 1-on-1 tutorials. They can also play in exclusive Members Cup tournaments, allowing them to apply their learnings and to win cash prizes. AdvanceClub’s three pillars – Learn, Train and Play – reinforce one another to strengthen a gamer’s knowledge, experience, confidence and enjoyment of the game.

“I partnered with AdvanceClub because I believe in their vision of powering the growth of gamers within esports,” said MrSavage, “If I had access to the information in the Advance Classes a few years back, I would’ve progressed so much faster in my career.”

AdvanceClub is a platform for anyone, from casual and core gamers who are interested in improving; semi-competitive gamers looking to break through to the next level; pro gamers looking to consistently win tournaments; and esports enthusiasts looking to increase their enjoyment of the game. AdvanceClub empowers gamers of all skill levels to realize their full potential and maximize their enjoyment of the game.

AdvanceClub is backed by Bullpen Capital, GoAhead Ventures, Lightbank, and PlayNext. For more information and to sign up, visit advanceclub.com.

About Participating Gamers:

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is a 17-year-old Fortnite player from Pennsylvania who was crowned the solo world champion of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and the 2019 esports player of the year. Bugha’s father introduced Bugha to video games, but he found Battle Royale on his own and while playing with friends. He has described himself as a regular kid who worked his way to the top by practicing for up to six hours a day. The Fortnite World Cup in 2019 was his first major tournament and changed the trajectory of his career. In his videos for AdvanceClub, Bugha will share stories and lessons about his own journey, practicing and playing philosophy, and how he mentally prepares himself to play.

Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen is a 15-year-old competitive Fortnite player from Oslo, Norway. He grew up playing games with his older brother, including chess, soccer, and ping pong, and enjoyed competition from an early age. When his brother introduced him to Fortnite, he immediately loved the game and quickly rose through the ranks. MrSavage is known for his quick-thinking and creativity. With over 1 million subscribers, MrSavage has a large Twitch fan base and is one of the most popular players in the world.

