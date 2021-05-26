Log in
Advanced Blockchain ABEYCHAIN 2.0 Announces Slate of Powerful New Features at AIBC Summit Dubai

05/26/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - The ABEY Foundation today announced ABEYCHAIN 2.0 at the AIBC Summit Dubai. ABEYCHAIN 2.0 delivers significant advancements in blockchain technology and powerful new features for software vendors and businesses across the world.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • ABEYCHAIN 2.0 delivers significant advancements in blockchain technology and powerful new features for software vendors and businesses across the world.
  • ABEYCHAIN 2.0 is a hybrid consensus multi-layered programmable blockchain system which incorporates Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Proof of Work (POW) consensus for high-volume and high-speed transactions.
  • Since March 2021, ABEYCHAIN has added tens of thousands of unique users and has seen the ABEY ecosystem grow its base by over 50%.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/85336_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

Contacts:
Simon Cousins
scousins@adxnet.com

Source: ADX Labs, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85336


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS